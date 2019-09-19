The third straight scoreless half in Conference Indiana high school boys soccer competition between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South had John Stephens a little nervous, the South coach admitted Thursday night.
"We've been playing so well this season," he said, "and on paper I thought we were the better team. But at 0-0 after the first half, I started thinking about last year's tie. We had so many opportunities [last season at North]."
Stephens was able to say this with relief, because his Braves had picked up a 4-1 victory and got The Cup back from the visiting Patriots — even though North may have had a better second half in terms of ball possession. That scoreless first half came despite the home team having an unofficial 19-3 advantage in shots.
"[At halftime] we said we just needed to make a few adjustments," coach Andrew Gray of the Patriots said later. "A few were made, a few were not."
The Braves awakened the scoreboard quickly in the second period. Matthew Ford passed a ball from the right wing to Adam Andres in the middle, and Andres sent it to Ashton Hayne on the left side. Hayne worked his way around a couple of North defenders and got the match's first goal four minutes into the half.
Not quite six minutes later, Hayne added the score that should have been the back-breaker. The Patriots had seemingly fended off an attack and passed the ball from the wing back to busy goalkeeper Adam Waters. The pass never got there, because Hayne was lurking, picked it off and tapped it into the net.
"I just read the pass and went right in and scored," Hayne said after the match.
That score wasn't the back-breaker it looked like it was going to be, because a minute later North's Kaleb Funk weaved his way around a couple of Braves down the left side. He crossed the ball to the box, and Lance Eldred was there to put it in and cut the lead in half.
North never really threatened to get closer, however. Just before the midpoint of the half, South's Rylan Crockett converted a rebound for a 3-1 lead, and the final score came late when Andres passed from the middle to Jasper Nielsen on the right wing, then sprinted to the net to take Nielsen's return cross.
"It's amazing," Hayne said about his team's win. "We put in all the hard work in the summer, and we came out to show how [it helped us]."
"[The Braves] outplayed us," Gray said. "We just have to go back and hope we can draw some things up at practice that will work."
"Our bench helped a lot," said Stephens, after a match that was hotter and stickier than most Sept. 19 competitions. "I tell people we have 15 starters . . . unselfish players. We have 29 goals this season from 13 different players, and every position has scored except our keeper — and [keeper Kade Kline] has tried.
"This is just a great group of boys and I'm very proud of them," Stephens concluded. "And North is still a very dangerous team."
Terre Haute North=1=0=—=1
Terre Haute South=0=4=—=4
THS — Ashton Hayne, 44:00
THS — Hayne, 49:24
THN — Lance Eldred (Kaleb Funk), 50:39
THS — Rylan Crockett, 56:27
THS — Adam Andres (Jasper Nielsen), 76:32
Shots (on goal) — THN 8 (3), THS 32 (17)
Corner kicks — THN 0, THS 4.
Yellow card — Ethan Toomey (THS)
Next — Terre Haute South (7-3-1, 2-2-1 Conference Indiana) hosts McCutcheon on Saturday. Terre Haute North (6-5, 0-4) hosts Columbus North that day.
