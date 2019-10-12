To get to Saturday afternoon’s 3A Bloomington South boys soccer sectional championship, Terre Haute South came through with some late-game magic to get by Bedford North Lawrence and then Terre Haute North.
So, when the title tilt against host Bloomington South came down to the wire, it felt like déjà vu, except this time, there was no last-minute goal by the Braves.
Instead, the game went into overtime, and then into penalty kicks in a scoreless tie, setting the stage for one team to leave the field in triumphant fashion and the other to leave in sorrow, knowing it could have gone either way.
Unfortunately for the Braves, they were the ones that left in defeat. The Panthers sank four of their five penalty kicks to eliminate South from postseason play.
“We did not play our best this week, and tonight, we came out and played a lot better,” Terre Haute South coach John Stephens said. “I wasn’t surprised it went to PKs, and we were prepared for it to go to PKs. But the problem with penalty kicks, it’s just a bump in the ground, you just never know.”
Despite there not being any scoring throughout regulation, as well as both overtime periods, there was quite the shift in momentum throughout the breezy afternoon.
South came out of the gates firing.
Scottie Thurston and Jalen Clark each had good looks at the goal within the first minute, but each were saved by Bloomington South goalkeeper Bennett Piper.
Bloomington South then took over possession of the ball for most of the rest of the first half, and quite a bit of the second, too, but had nothing to show for it.
“We had some opportunities, a couple of close ones I thought were going to go in, but so did they,” Stephens said.
A large part of the Panthers being held scoreless was the play of Kade Kline in goal for the Braves.
Kline recorded 11 saves on the night, but came away with multiple takeaways in the final half of the second 40 minutes of regulation, drawing praise from his coach for his effort.
“Kade was phenomenal. He had a couple of great saves, but just his presence back there makes everyone a little bit more comfortable and gives them the confidence to take chances and go for a ball,” Stephens said of Kline.
After the game went through both overtime periods without a goal being scored by either side, penalty kicks came next.
Bloomington South connected on its first three tries, while Terre Haute South missed on its first two, swinging the momentum to the Panthers, and the pressure onto the Braves.
Rylan Crockett and Austin Willis each connected on South’s third and fourth attempts, though, keeping hope alive, especially after Kline made a sliding stop on the Panthers’ fourth look.
But Bloomington South’s Logan Wilson found the back of the net on the fifth try, ending the game, and the season for a Braves group Stephens described as the best he’d ever coached.
“I feel terrible for the seniors. I mean, this is the best team I’ve ever coached. We’re going to have a good team coming back next year too, but with the senior leadership on this team, and the fact that I started 16 different players this week … it says a lot about this group,” said Stephens.
Bloomington South advanced to next Saturday’s Seymour Regional.
