Braves bounced from Class 5A sectional by No. 1 Cathedral

Terre Haute South scored on two explosive plays and a field goal, but that wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with Class 5A No. 1-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral in Sectional 13 high school football Friday.
Cathedral erupted for 36 points in the first half and won 57-18, propelling the Fighting Irish into next weekend’s sectional championship game against either Decatur Central or Plainfield.
The visitors jumped ahead 22-0 in the first quarter on two touchdown passes within a minute by Nathan McCahill — 11 yards to tight end Parker Spellacy and 24 yards to David Perry (following a South lost fumble) — and a 73-yard punt return by Michael Page, who sprinted up the right sideline to paydirt.
South’s Ashton Hayne closed the first-period scoring with a 34-yard field goal, pulling the Braves within 22-3 entering the second period.
With 11:33 remaining in the first half, the Braves looked like they were ready for a comeback.
On first down from their own 25-yard line, senior Caleb Stultz lofted a bomb 30 yards upfield to Brayden Bender, who caught it and sprinted most of the remaining 45 yards (although he almost slowed down too soon and pulled a Leon Lett at the end) to complete a 75-yard TD pass play.
But powerful senior Jake Langdon, who finished with a game-high 166 yards rushing on only 14 carries, had consecutive carries of 35 and 9 yards to produce a Cathedral score immediately after the ensuing kickoff.
That increased the Irish’s margin to 29-10. Within a minute before halftime, McCahill’s 1-yard shovel toss to wide receiver Cam Jordan boosted it to 36-10.
The Class 5A top-ranked team took advantage of the Braves fumbling away the second-half kickoff when Langdon rumbled 29 yards to the end zone on its third play from scrimmage.
With 7:56 left in the third quarter, Cathedral forced a running clock for the remainder of the contest. McCahill and Jordan combined for the same shovel-pass touchdown as before — this time covering 2 yards — and Ben Gomez kicked his sixth extra point of the night to make the score 50-10.
Back-up running back Seth Mencer added icing to the cake for Cathedral when he ran 8 yards to cross the goal line and Gomez drilled the PAT again.
Although South’s running game struggled most of this matchup, Josh Cottee broke loose for an 87-yard TD scamper up the left sideline with 2:40 showing on the scoreboard to entertain the home fans who had remained as the temperature dropped into the upper 30s.
Also worth noting, South played without standout wide receiver/defensive back James Mallory, who sat out the game with an undisclosed injury.
For the rest of the Braves’ seniors, this was their final night of high school football during a season that always seemed threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. But they still managed to get in 10 games, which Illinois athletes probably wish they had the opportunity to do by now.
“I am proud of our team effort all night,” South coach Tim Herrin told the Tribune-Star. “They played hard and never gave up.
“This was a great group of [seniors] that held the team together, especially during all the precautions with COVID-19. They were leaders and taught everyone how to compete.”
