Across Indiana, 402 boys basketball teams were drawn Sunday afternoon and placed into brackets for the 110th annual IHSAA state tournament, presented this year by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.
Several sectionals — which are scheduled for March 3-7 — involve Wabash Valley schools.
In the Class 4A Mooresville Sectional, Terre Haute North will face Plainfield in the second matchup Tuesday, March 3. In the sectional semifinals Friday, March 6, Terre Haute South will play its first game against the Avon-Brownsburg survivor from March 3. The only way North and South could play each other would be for the championship March 7.
"Plainfield is skilled, disciplined and well-coached," North coach Todd Woelfle said Sunday evening. "We were up four [points] at the end of the third quarter at home back in January and couldn’t get the job done [in a 52-49 loss]. Our players are looking forward to another opportunity."
North is 12-11 with one regular-season game remaining, while Plainfield is 17-4 with one left. Meanwhile, South is 8-15 with one contest this week.
"It’s going to be a fun and exciting sectional," South coach Maynard Lewis told the Tribune-Star. "We are looking forward to playing the winner of the Brownsburg-Avon game. On paper, those are the two best teams in our sectional and they play each other in the first game, so who knows what can happen?"
In the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, South Vermillion (12-10) will battle Brownstown Central (7-15) in the only action slated for March 3. On the next evening, it'll be West Vigo (8-14) vs. Edgewood (12-10) followed by Northview (14-8) vs. Owen Valley (10-12).
In another Class 3A sectional at Vincennes Lincoln, No. 7-ranked Sullivan (19-3) — which captured the Western Indiana Conference's West Division championship with a 5-0 mark — will tangle with Princeton Community (9-11) in the March 6 opener after getting a first-round bye.
In Class 2A, No. 3 Linton will take on host North Knox in the first Friday game March 6.
Other sectionals involving Valley squads will take place at Southmont (Class 2A), White River Valley (Class A) and Attica (Class A).
Admission for all sectionals will be $6 per session or $10 for all sessions. Tipoff times will be determined by the host schools.
When all the sectionals have determined a champion, they'll move on to the regional round March 14, semistates March 21 and state finals for all four classes March 28 inside Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
IHSAA boys basketball tournament
Sectionals involving Wabash Valley teams
Class 4A
Mooresville
Tuesday — Avon vs. Brownsburg; followed by Terre Haute North vs. Plainfield.
Friday — Terre Haute South vs. Avon-Brownsburg winner; followed by Mooresville vs. North-Plainfield winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
Class 3A
Edgewood
Tuesday — Brownstown Central vs. South Vermillion.
Wednesday — West Vigo vs. Edgewood; followed by Northview vs. Owen Valley.
Friday — Brown County vs. Brownstown Central-South Vermillion winner; followed by West Vigo-Edgewood winner vs. Northview-Owen Valley winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
Vincennes Lincoln
Tuesday — Washington vs. Vincennes Lincoln.
Friday — Princeton Community vs. Sullivan; followed by Pike Central vs. Washington-Vincennes Lincoln winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
Class 2A
North Knox
Tuesday — Mitchell vs. Eastern Greene.
Friday — North Knox vs. Linton; followed by South Knox vs. Mitchell-Eastern Greene winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
Southmont
Tuesday — North Putnam vs. Southmont.
Wednesday — South Putnam vs. Riverton Parke; followed by Parke Heritage vs. Cloverdale.
Friday — Cascade vs. North Putnam-Southmont winner; followed by South Putnam-Riverton Parke winner vs. Parke Heritage-Cloverdale winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
Class A
White River Valley
Tuesday — Eminence vs. Shakamak; followed by Clay City vs. WRV
Friday — Bloomfield vs. Eminence-Shakamak winner; followed by North Central vs. Clay City-WRV winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
Attica
Tuesday — Covington vs. Lafayette Central Catholic; followed by Attica vs. North Vermillion.
Friday — Faith Christian vs. Covington-LCC winner; followed by Clinton Central vs. Attica-North Vermillion winner.
Saturday — Championship game.
