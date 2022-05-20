Boys track sectional nearly completed at South

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.