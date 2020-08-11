The return of some outstanding boys high school tennis players from Vigo County — including some from Terre Haute South who played on the final day of the season — and some exceptional athletes at Northview mean that the four coaches from those schools — a couple of them new ones — are all looking forward to this fall’s season.
Here are the outlooks.
• Northview — Coach Emily Goff’s Knights were 18-3, Western Indiana Conference champions and sectional champions a year ago — “Which had not been done for several years for the boys,” she reported — and five senior regulars are back.
Brevin Cooper returns at No. 1 singles while the other returnees were doubles players in 2019 — Caleb Swearingen and Owen Tipton at No. 1 and Benjamin Goshen and Chase Nuckols at No. 2.
Filling in the lineup in some fashion could be junior Ethan DeHart and senior J.D. Buell, who played singles on the junior varsity a year ago, or first-year junior player Landon Carr.
“We hope to have another great year,” Goff said in a text. “This is a good bunch of hard-working, talented boys.” Northview plays Aug. 20 at White River Valley.
• Terre Haute North — For the second time in a matter of months, the Patriots have turned to the Indiana State University faculty to find a coach.
Steve Hayden, who teaches in the College of Education at ISU, is the first-year coach for the North boys, after Amanda Lubold was picked from the ISU sociology department in the spring to coach the North girls. (Lubold might, in a moment of levity, point out that her team was undefeated.)
Hayden, a four-year player in high school and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, has continued to play “since I was 8,” he told the Tribune-Star, and has coached eight years in summer programs and started two middle school programs.
Among his five senior returnees are all-state doubles players Ethan Knott and Cade Moore, although Knott will not be available until next month while recovering from shoulder surgery.
“The five seniors [others being Jae-won Jung, Max Marietta and James Rogge] are the heart and soul of this team,” Hayden said. “I’m their third coach in four years, so I’ve already told them that this is their team.”
Although Knott and Moore were 19-2 and reached the regional round of state doubles competition, Hayden is not sure if keeping two of his best players in the same spot again is a good idea. But with Knott sidelined, some experimentation is possible early in the season.
Other candidates for regular playing time are a quartet of juniors — Jack Gibson, Mark Hankins, Mason Lubbehusen and Clayton Stultz. “There’s a lot of parity,” Hayden said, including a strong group of freshmen and sophomores. North opens Monday at Avon.
• Terre Haute South — Ethan Caldwell was an assistant coach on last season’s team that played in the state semifinals, and he has a nice nucleus returning from that 19-3 team for his first experience as a head coach.
All three singles players are back, led by all-stater Canaan Sellers at No. 1 and with Matthew Roberts and Caleb Morris returning to the spots behind him. It takes just three wins to clinch a match, and those three players were a combined 65-13 heading into the state finals a year ago.
Just one of the four doubles players is back — Stephen Kallubhavi, also a senior — and a fifth senior, Cameron Faro, is a candidate for one of the open spots.
Underclassmen will have to sort out the rest for the Braves, who host Plainfield on Saturday.
“I think we have another good shot at making it pretty far,” said Caldwell, who is a North graduate by the way. “The singles players are our anchors.”
• West Vigo — Coach Janet Rowe’s Vikings were 6-8 last year, 3-5 in the WIC, but there’s experience returning for them as well.
Four-year regular Dylan Lemon returns at No. 1 singles, while junior Ashton Matherly is back after playing No. 3 singles a year ago and senior Elijah Bahr returns from the No. 2 doubles team.
Two more Viking regulars were senior Josh King and sophomore Gavin McCoy, each of whom saw action in doubles last year too, and Conner Mackey is another senior with experience.
“We’ve got a lot of strength coming in,” Rowe said. “We improved throughout [the first week of practice] and I feel like we’re on track.”
Are the Vikings ready to become WIC contenders? “We’re stronger than we were last year,” said Rowe, whose team opens at home Monday against Covington.
