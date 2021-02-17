Boys swimming sectional to begin Thursday at Avon

Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo are among 11 teams that will compete in the IHSAA Avon Sectional for boys swimming and diving Thursday through Saturday.
Explaining how a swimmer or diver advances to the state finals Feb. 26-27 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis is slightly confusing (see breakout). So basically every swimmer should go as fast as possible and every diver should jump in the pool as smoothly as possible to increase his chances.
In the 2020 sectional, which took place at the Vigo County Aquatic Center not long before concerns over the coronavirus pandemic turned into nationwide hysteria, Terre Haute North finished second behind team champion Plainfield and barely ahead of third-place Avon. Terre Haute South placed ninth and West Vigo 10th out of 11.
According to the most recent Indiana High School Swim Coaches Association state rankings for this season, Plainfield sits at No. 18 and Avon and Danville are tied for 29th from this sectional. No Vigo County team appears in the top 48.
On Jan. 14, Terre Haute North captured the Vigo County boys team championship inside the Aquatic Center. The Patriots' list of event winners consisted of its 200-yard medley relay foursome of seniors Gage Cervantes, Troy Oberste-Vorth, Nate Gauer and Donavan Dugger; Oberste-Vorth in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke; Gauer in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Cervantes in the 200 freestyle; senior Paul O'Connor in the 500 freestyle; and its all-senior 400 freestyle relay squad of Oberste-Vorth, Patrick O'Connor, Dugger and Gauer.
"The boys have had a great season so far, training through the pandemic and really just enjoying being able to compete and be a part of this great Patriot tradition," North coach Mike Williams told the Tribune-Star.
"For the sectional prelims Thursday, I am really happy with where we are seeded. Seven of the boys are top-eight seeds with another 10 in the top 16. So if we swim up to our potential, we should be looking good for Saturday's finals. Lone diver Zach Collins has been very consistent and it should be fun to see what he can do at his first sectional meet. Nate Gauer holds the top seed in the 50 freestyle and is a 3-seed in the 100 butterfly and Troy Oberste-Vorth is a 3-seed in the 200 IM and a 4-seed in the 100 breaststroke. We are all healthy and after the last couple of days out of the water due to the weather, the boys are ready to race."
Other individual winners from the county meet were West Vigo senior Dylan Lemon in the 100 freestyle; West Vigo's 200 freestyle relay quartet of senior Elijah Bahr, senior Landon Thome, junior Jay Van Denburg and Lemon; and Terre Haute South freshman Bryce Howe in the 100 backstroke.
Thome also is a top-notch diver who placed fourth in the sectional last season. Terre Haute South junior Ike Hults is another diver who hopes to crack the top four this weekend.
"South's odds to move up the ranks in every event are looking very favorable," South boys coach Cristina Elliott said Wednesday. "Junior diver Ike Hults, senior swimmer Paul Hegna and sophomore swimmer Chase Meadors are our only athletes familiar with the competitiveness of our sectional and all three are setting their sights on making an impact this weekend.
"Ike is determined to place in the top four and qualify for the regional this year. All three of our relays have the potential to place in the top eight. Freshmen Christopher Chow, Ira Field, Bryce Howe and Kasen Woodard will possibly earn lanes to race in all of their events Saturday. Sophomore Aidan Cox, who will be swimming in his first sectional, is seeded 12th in the 100 butterfly.
"The Braves might be cheering the loudest for consolation (ninth through 16th) finalists for a good portion of the meet, but we are motivated to make our community proud and have fun no matter what."
From the West Vigo perspective, coach Ian Loomis also has a positive attitude.
"I am looking forward to watching Dylan Lemon, Elijah Bahr, Garrett Roush and Dom Bennett swim Thursday and Saturday, especially since it's their senior year," he said. "Landon Thome has been doing phenomenally diving this year as well and I feel will be a strong diver Friday.
"We have a smaller team in a very competitive [Western Indiana] conference with teams such as Avon and Plainfield, who are always top seeds to win at the sectional level. Regardless, we are hoping for p.r.'s [personal records] and fast times during this odd and challenging season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.