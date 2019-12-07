Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team enjoyed the good life in a home win over Evansville Central on Friday, but Saturday the Patriots felt the lows of the road.
Bedford North Lawrence controlled the second half against the Patriots en route to a 56-42 at the BNL gym.
North fell to 1-2 overall.
“We were up three towards the end of the first half, but had a couple of mistakes down the stretch and were down two going into the [halftime] locker room. We got stagnant in the second half. We had several unforced errors and their best player hurt us,” Woelfle said.
Brayden Bailey led BNL (1-2) with 24 points. North was paced by Dalton Sturm and Mahki Johnson with 15 points apiece.
Back-to-backs, especially when the back end is on the road, aren’t easy to deal with, but that’s life in Indiana high school basketball and Woelfle hopes the Patriots learn the right lessons from it.
“We just have to grow up a bit and handle it playing back-to-back nights. Our lack of execution hurt us and our minds need to be right to make sure we’re not putting ourselves in a bad position,” Woelfle said.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (42) – Bunch 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 0-0 15, Mason 0 1-2 3, Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Hankins 0 0-0 0, Gauer 0 0-0 0, Knott 3 0-1 6, Crossley 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0, Sturm 5 3-3 15, Ingle 0 0-0 0. 15 FG, 7-10 FT, 42 TP.
BEDFORD NL (56) – Mollet 5 2-3 12, Cosnor 1 0-0 3, Staley 3 2-2 9, Staggs 0 0-0 0, Sasser 0 0-0 0, Bailey 10 3-5 24, Blunk 1 0-0 2, Leach 0 0-0 0, Myrick 3 0-2 6. 22 FG, 7-12 FT, 56 TP.
Terre Haute North=13=11=9=9=-=42
Bedford NL=13=11=17=15=-=56
3-point goals – Johnson 3, Sturm 2; Staley 2, Bailey Cosnor,
Next – TH North (1-2) plays at Edgewood on Thursday.
• • •
In other basketball action:
• Parke Heritage 68, South Vermillion 42 – At Rockville, host Parke Heritage controlled the game and won the Banks of the Wabash championship. The Wolves improved to 6-0 and handed the Wildcats their first loss as they fell to 2-1.
• Sullivan 64, Shakamak 45 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows remained unbeaten with the convincing win. Sullivan is 3-0 and the Lakers fell to 1-2.
• WRV 52, North Central 50 – At Switz City, the host Wolverines survived a tough SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference clash. WRV improved to 2-2 and 1-0 in the SWIAC. The Thunderbirds lost their first game of the season and are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the SWIAC.
• Linton 68, Vincennes Lincoln 55 — At Vincennes, Lincoln Hale scored 29 points as the Miners improved 3-0 with the nonconference win at 3A Lincoln.
