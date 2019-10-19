While the two Bloomington high schools battled for first place in the boys and girls races of the Bedford North Lawrence cross country regional Saturday, Northview and Terre Haute South slipped in close enough behind them to qualify for next Saturday's semistate at Brown County.
In the girls race, Bloomington North took the team title with 36 points. Northview, which won the Terre Haute North Sectional championship last weekend, ended up third and Terre Haute South finished fifth. The top five teams and the top 10 individuals not on those teams get to advance to the semistate.
Individually, Jacy Collins of Shakamak came in second with a time of 19 minutes, 20 seconds. Northview had the 12th-, 16th- and 19th-fastest finishers to lead its balanced attack.
In the boys race, Bloomington South won, followed by Bloomington North, Northview and Terre Haute South. Terre Haute South's Cael Light (15:56) and Matt Gambill (16:05) were third and fourth individually. Thomas Chapman was the Knights' top finisher in eighth (16:20).
GIRLS
Team scores (top five advance to semistate) — Bloomington North 36, Bloomington South 73, Northview 94, Edgewood 101, Terre Haute South 107, Shakamak 141, Clay City 171, Terre Haute North 210, Mitchell 248, Orleans 270.
Top 20 — Annalyssa Crain (E) 18:11, Jacy Collins (Sh) 19:20, Clara Crain (E) 19:21, Bea Cakmak (BN) 19:23, Quinn (BN) 19:28, Avery Njau (BN) 19:31, Micah Peals (THS) 19:35, Katrina Tann (BS) 19:38, Abigail Beathea (BS) 19:40, Mackenzie Carver (BN) 19:43.
Abbey Armstrong (BN) 19:45, Katie Morrison (Nv) 19:47, Lilly Barton (THS) 19:47, Olivia Kaiser (BN) 20:01, Macy Tucker (CC) 20:04, Evie Noel (Nv) 20:09, Isabelle Rauh (BS) 20:11, Josie Lobring (BS) 20:14, Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 20:24, Rachel Allison (BN) 20:29.
NORTHVIEW (94) — 12. Morrison 19:47, 16. Noel 20:09, 19. Eldridge 20:24, 22. Halle Miller 20:45, 25. Briley Shillings 21:00, 40. Lindy Berry 22:24, 52. Delaney Trout 23:43.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (107) — 7. Peals 19:35, 13. Barton 19:47, 24. Ava Ross 20:47, 28. Crispin Ewen 21:10, 35. Kaya Tanner 21:52, 37. Sophia Ewen 22:04, 51. Kaylee Auterson 23:43.
BOYS
Team socres (top five advance to semistate) — Bloomington South 43, Bloomington North 67, Northview 108, Terre Haute South 109, Eastern (Pekin) 137, Terre Haute North 140, Edgewood 196, Bedford North Lawrence 204, Sullivan 214, Shakamak 263.
Top 20 — Uriah Guthre (EP) 15:48, Paul Rushton (BN) 15:52, Cael Light (THS) 15:56, Matt Gambill (THS) 16:05, Joshua Miller (BS) 16:09, Neal Alderson (BS) 16:14, Neil Egyhazi (BS) 16:15, Thomas Chapman (Nv) 16:20, Rhett Pennington (EP) 16:23, Mason Childers (BN) 16:24.
Nolan Bailey (BN) 16:24, Zander West (BS) 16:25, John Asplund (BS) 16:26, Dossan Lamb (Su) 16:32, Nicholas Borders (BS) 16:34, Corbin Butts (Nv) 16:38, Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:38, Cooper Holmes (BNL) 16:39, Damon Kesler (Sh) 16:41, Anthony Adams (THN) 16:45.
NORTHVIEW (108) — 8. Chapman 16:20, 16. Butts 16:38, 17. Bennett 16:38, 32. Carter Mullenix 17:28, 35. Braden Norris 17:28, 37. Jared Parkey 17:32, 47. Braeden Knerr 17:57.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (109) — 3. Light 15:56, 4. Gambill 16:05, 28. Trey Browne 17:12, 36. Timothy Smith 17:29, 38. Issac Hults 17:36, 42. Mason Cranford 17:43, 49. Eric Haworth 18:05.
