Some 413 athletes with well-above-average foot speed over long distances — 208 boys in the first 5-kilometer race and 205 girls in the second — took on the unpreventably moist and sometimes muddy LaVern Gibson Championship Course as well as opposing runners Saturday afternoon during the IHSAA cross country state finals.
This was the 76th finals for boys and 41st for girls in state history, while this was the 18th consecutive year they've taken place at the Gibson course in eastern Vigo County. Overnight and morning rain did not prevent a large crowd from turning out, including a group of young male Valparaiso fans who wore green speedos to the festivities.
A Wabash Valley school hasn't captured the boys team championship since coach Bill Welch's 1972 Terre Haute North Patriots outpointed runner-up Southport in Indianapolis when the race lasted 2.5 miles, but Northview's boys did place 12th in a highly competitive field Saturday.
Nolan White (senior, 38th), Jcim Grant (sophomore, 63rd) and Stuart Bennett (senior, 66th) earned top-70 finishes for the Knights, who are coached by James Grounds.
"My boys ran really well today, especially since the state meet is always loaded with great competition and the pressure to perform well can often lead to poor performances," Grounds told the Tribune-Star. "I am so proud with the way all of our boys showed up today. The level of competition and great teams in the state is on another level. We tied the best performance for a Northview XC team, which was something we at the very least wanted to do."
Readers will find slightly negative descriptions of the weather-related course conditions later in this story, but Grounds didn't mind them a bit (although he's a coach and not a high school runner).
"I, for one, actually loved the sloppy conditions," he said. "I think it makes the race extremely honest and we can see exactly who the toughest guys in the state are to beat. . . . Nolan had a great race. I know he was really chasing a top-25 spot [All-State], and although he missed it by 13 places, he was only eight seconds away from it [with a time of 16:26.1]. That just shows how competitive it was for those spots when you have more than one runner a second in races."
White and Bennett — both wearing jerseys, shorts and socks that were more mud-stained than usual — walked away from their final high school meet confident that they had left it all on the damp course.
"I just tried to run the best I could and tried staying on the tangents," White emphasized. "I tried running out of those wet spots. . . . A kid fell right in front of me and I had to maneuver around him. It was just that type of day on the course.
"I didn't adapt [to the conditions] well today. I just ran the best I could and tried being as smart as possible."
"We've raced in this kind of stuff before," Bennett mentioned. "Everybody was moving from side to side, trying to avoid water and mud. It was a good race . . . and it was a great season. We had a blast."
Northview's boys entered the state finals ranked 14th in the final Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. Brebeuf, coached by Karl Knerr and ranked third in the same poll, overthrew defending champion/No. 1-ranked Columbus North for the team crown. The Bull Dogs from Conference Indiana placed third with Hamilton Southeastern sandwiched between Brebeuf and Columbus North in the runner-up position.
Columbus North did have the individual champion in Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (15:22.6), who held off 2020 champ Izaiah Steury of Angola by 1.2 seconds. Thirteen of the top 14 finishers — including Kilbarger-Stumpff and Steury — and 18 of the top 20 were seniors. So next year's top 20 is anybody's guess.
Another senior who bid farewell to the Gibson course was Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill, who made his fourth appearance in the state finals Saturday. He was among those who did not love the muddy conditions and placed 62nd with a time of 16:37.2.
Over the previous three weekends, Gambill placed first in the sectional (for the second year in a row), first in the regional (for the second year in a row) and ninth in the semistate. So his South cross country career was memorable for more reasons than running on a mushy course in his final high school meet.
Rest assured, though, that will be one of his most vivid memories.
"It was pretty sloppy," noted Gambill, who stayed in or near the top 25 during the early stages of the race. "Overall, it was in decent condition under the circumstances [showers on and off over a several-hour period]. . . . This [62nd place] was definitely not what I wanted overall, but I'm happy with the season. It was a pretty good career in the end."
Gambill, who said he's unlikely to run competitively in college, admitted that bad-weather cross country is not his specialty. "With the state meet, there's not really any excuses," he added.
Either way, Terre Haute South boys coach Josh Lee was not complaining about the only male in school history — dating back to the fall of 1971 — to qualify for four cross country state finals as an individual.
"It's probably not the finish he wanted to have . . . but I'm happy for him and excited for him," Lee said.
In Saturday's girls race, Northview sophomore Gnister Grant produced the highest placing of any Valley runner all day, crossing the finish line 25th (19:22.1). The Knights as a team were ranked No. 5 going in, but they ended up 14th.
"Gnister, Micah Peals [senior, 84th] and Halle Miller [junior, 99th] were where I expected them," Northview girls coach Tim Rayle assessed afterward. "Going in, I figured we would score no more than 250 points [they ended up with 331] and the wet conditions would play into our favor. It takes the best race of the year to crack the top 10 in team standings. We know what we need to work on for next season.
"Gnister ran a fantastic race. She is the first runner for the [Northview] girls team to earn All-State recognition."
Indeed, Grant was pleased with her performance Saturday. But she plans to win the girls race before she graduates from high school in 2024.
"I think I did well," she said. "Going out at the beginning, I was pretty tired, which was a little strange. But every now and then, I would get a few bursts of energy that would help me throughout the race. . . . I'm going to work very hard for the next two years [to win the race at least once]."
Grant acknowledged that she also wasn't crazy about the sloppy conditions, but she realized they were the same for all the runners.
Meanwhile, Linton sophomore Peyton Smith ran as an individual in her first state finals and stamped her name 53rd on the results list with a time of 19:45.5. She was grateful to be competing Saturday because she wasn't sure at the beginning of the season if a knee injury would prevent her from running in 2021.
"I had so many great people supporting me around me," pointed out Smith, who said she started to find her fall groove during a runner-up finish at the Shakamak Invitational on Sept. 25. "It's been really amazing, these past few weeks.
"Hopefully, I'll be back here next year . . . and the year after."
At the top of the team leaderboard was No. 1-ranked Columbus North, with defending champion/No. 3-ranked Carmel the only school even close to the Bull Dogs. Indianapolis Chatard junior Lily Cridge crossed the finish line first in 17:32.7. Last year's state champ, Karina James of Lowell, came in sixth this year.
Off the course, Kilbarger-Stumpff and James were announced as recipients of the IHSAA Mental Attitude Awards in boys and girls cross country respectively. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance presented a $1,000 scholarship to each school's general scholarship fund in the names of Kilbarger-Stumpff and James.
