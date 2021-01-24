Every starter for Class 3A No. 4-ranked Evansville Bosse scored in double figures as the undefeated, fast-paced Bulldogs ran away — almost literally — from host Terre Haute South 95-61 in boys high school basketball Saturday.
Xavier Burton, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, was one of Bosse's primary weapons as he tallied 22 points on 11-for-13 marksmanship from the field and grabbed 19 rebounds. Julian Norris was the Bulldogs' top scorer with 23 points, while Jameer Ajibade chipped in with 17, Matthew Wagner had 15 and Dredon Nunn added 10.
The Bulldogs' point total was a season high through 11 games and it also was the most allowed by the Braves through 14 games in 2020-21.
For South, 6-3 Cortez Hanes made his mark on Senior Night by posting team highs of 20 points — 11 in the third quarter — and six rebounds. The boards were not the Braves' strength, however, as Bosse finished with a 54-28 edge in that category.
South coach Maynard Lewis started all five of his seniors, not his usual lineup, for this occasion. The plan went well in the first period as the Braves jumped ahead 7-2 on a 3-point goal by Brayden Turner and fielders by Hanes and Nick Bement. But Bosse answered with a 9-2 run to catapult on top 11-9.
A rebound basket by Burton closed the period with the Bulldogs leading 21-16. Hanes later converted a three-point play — his first of three for the night — to pull South within 23-22.
Then the visitors ran off 17 unanswered points — yes, 17 — to turn a close game into a potential blowout at 40-22. Highlighting the outburst were seven points by Wagner, including a steal/layup combination followed by a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Lewis' squad entered the second half on the short end of a 43-28 score. Midway through the third period, back-to-back buckets by Nunn and Ajibade padded Bosse's cushion to 55-37. By the end of the third stanza, a three-point play by Ajibade boosted the Bulldogs' margin to 21 at 65-44.
During the last half of the fourth frame, keeping statistics was almost impossible as both teams raced up and down the court racking up made shots, missed shots, turnovers and steals while substituting freely, adding more names to the scorebook.
"I thought our seniors did their job tonight," Lewis told the Tribune-Star, referring to Hanes, Turner, Bement, Caleb Stultz and Jaden Thomas. "We knew all week that they're a quick team and they love to get the ball out on transition."
Lewis emphasized that Saturday's final score should not be remembered as an indication of the value of his seniors to the team, because Bosse happens to be one of the best teams in the state.
"They're winners in my book," he said of his seniors. "They're going to go on to bigger and better things."
Other double-figure scorers for South were Turner and reserve Amariyae Wilson with 10 points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.