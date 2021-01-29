Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.