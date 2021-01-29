Terre Haute South couldn't prevent Bloomington South senior Joey Bomba from bombing in 19 points and five 3-pointers in the first half, but the Braves stayed within seven points and looked competitive against the J.R. Holmes-coached Panthers during the first 16 minutes.
Holmes entered Friday as the Indiana's all-time winningest coach in boys high school basketball with 848 victories.
He now has 849.
Even though Bomba was held to one trey in the second half — giving him 22 points for the night — the visitors held the homecoming-inspired Braves to four points in the third quarter and went on to post a 59-40 Conference Indiana triumph in Terre Haute South's gym.
Bomba received help from Jordan Abner, who racked up 10 points. Amariyae Wilson came off the bench to pace the home team with 13 points and Cortez Hanes pitched in with six points and a game-high six rebounds.
Bloomington South, which extended its winning streak to six games, jumped ahead 7-5, 13-8 and 19-10 in the first quarter against the Braves.
Bomba opened the second period with a 3 to boost the Panthers' margin to 10 at 22-12, but two Wilson baskets sandwiched around a pair of Hanes free throws pulled Terre Haute South within 22-18. Brylan Apholone closed the quarter with a trifecta of his own, however, cutting the Braves' deficit to 31-24 by halftime.
Bloomington South owned a 34-26 advantage early in the third stanza, then exploded for a 12-2 run — zero by Bomba — to go up 46-28 by the end of the frame.
A three-point play by Trevor Taylor padded the Panthers' cushion to 57-35 midway through the fourth frame. That set the stage for the Braves' third CI loss of the season without a win, despite a strong effort.
"We've just gotta put four quarters together," Terre Haute South coach Maynard Lewis said, not for the first time this season. "It's the first four minutes of the third quarter that we have to get better at."
Lewis, a pretty fair shooter at South back in his 1990s playing days, praised Bomba's 8-for-12 marksmanship from the field Friday. He just wished his Braves could have tallied more than four points in the third period, then the fourth period would have been more entertaining.
"When they've got everybody healthy [which is the case now], that's an excellent ballclub," Lewis said of Bloomington South.
Told the Panthers committed only six turnovers, Lewis described them as "an excellent ball-handling team."
"They didn't really force anything," he added, "and they're a patient team."
