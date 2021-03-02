Blundell to be North football coach

Billy Blundell hasn’t been a head football coach at the high school level before, but he knows Terre Haute North as well as anyone.
“I’m a Patriot, through and through,” Blundell said.
Blundell, who played quarterback at North in 2002 and 2003, was named the Patriots football coach, replacing Chris Barrett, who retired after the 2020 season.
Blundell has been an assistant coach at North for 17 seasons in various roles, most recently as special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, though he’s had almost every job on the offensive side of the ball on Barrett’s staff.
North announced Blundell’s ascension to the head coaching spot on its athletic Twitter feed on Tuesday. He gets the position officially when the Vigo County School Corporation board approves the hire.
Blundell found it hard to put into words how pleased and humbled he is in attaining the head coaching position at his alma mater. He will be the fifth coach in North’s history.
“It’s kind of surreal, to be honest. To be a former player and student at North, to have the opportunity to play quarterback and be captain of the team was special. To make it to the point? It’s very special to me,” Blundell said.
Barrett had high praise for the new Patriots coach.
“He’s an outstanding human being and role model. The kids love his energy. He’s extremely smart, being a geometry teacher, and his football knowledge is outstanding. He’s a leader and an over-achiever. I’m excited to see what he does,” Barrett said.
An Indiana State graduate, Blundell has been working in North’s math department for the last nine years after two years at the former Chauncey Rose Middle School.
“First and foremost? We get our guys on the right path for success after high school. A big part of what I’ll bring is a sense of perseverance and growth climate. Bad things will happen. How you respond to bad things is what determines the outcome. Finding the positive side of all things is a good mentality to have,” Blundell said.
With his offensive background, that’s where his focus will be at first, though he’s looking to make himself well-rounded on both sides of the ball.
“Offense has been a passion of mine since I was a player. I’ve had the opportunity to be around a lot of great coaches at the clinics and conferences I’ve gone to. I’m excited to put my own spin on what I think will be effective for the offense. I’m also looking to grow my knowledge on the defensive side of the ball to help in that realm too,” Blundell said.
Having spent the entirety of his career on Barrett’s staff, the assumption might be that Blundell will have some of the same philosophies, but he was quick to point out that he has his own ideas for the job.
“Things are going to change. Chris Barrett has been a mentor of mine for so long and I have the highest respect for him, but I’m not Chris Barrett. Things are going to have to change for me to feel comfortable and be true to myself and my beliefs,” Blundell said.
“I can’t be Chris Barrett 2.0 and it wouldn’t be fair for anyone for me to try to do that. I have to be Billy Blundell 1.0 and do my own thing. Some might be similar, but there will definitely be some changes and be different from when he was in charge,” he added.
