Last week, Terre Haute North’s new football coach Billy Blundell had to spectate due to illness and watched his team fall.
On Friday, the Patriots redeemed themselves in a 43-6 home victory to Indianapolis Tech in Blundell’s head-coaching debut.
Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and Indy Tech’s dominant performance last week, the Patriots showed their ability to win early in the contest.
It started with a 25-yard run from Damon Sturm that was called back for holding. Three plays, later Sturm opened the scoring with a 61-yard screen pass from Bryson Carpenter with 10:39 left on the clock.
Defensively, North got off to a good start.
The Pats enjoyed three touchdowns before Tech’s Jason Johnson showed off his speed on a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 2:36 to go in the first quarter.
That made the score 21-6.
The Titans struggled offensively in the first quarter, racking up only 17 rushing yards and nothing in the passing game.
The Patriots opened the second quarter with Jaden Wayt making an athletic 11-yard catch in the end zone with 7:16 to go to increase their advantage to 27-6. North’s defense forced a turnover on downs and got the ball back to its offense. After gaining possession again, the Patriots found the end zone again on a five-play drive. Sturm made yet another play when he scored on an impressive 86-yard screen pass from Carpenter with 3:04 left in the second quarter, making the score 34-6. Sturm went into halftime with three receptions and 160 receiving yards.
In conclusion, Sturm finished with 17 carries and 128 yards and Carpenter finished the contest with 235 yards through the air.
