The Terre Haute North High School boys basketball team fell to 10-10 for the season after a 60-49 loss to the 17-5 Bloomington North Cougars on Friday night.
Patriots Coach Todd Woelfle’s record against the Cougars now drops to 6-3.
“I thought we showed some fight tonight,” Woelfle stated after the contest. “We didn’t execute the way we needed to at some points on the offensive end but Bloomington North is a good basketball team.”
When Bloomington North’s team got on the bus to travel to Terre Haute they knew that they had a substantial amount of momentum despite being on the road. The Cougars came into this game averaging 65 points per game compared to Terre Haute North’s 51 points per game. Bloomington North came into this game with a 10-point victory over Whiteland.
The Patriots were coming off their 10th win of the season after defeating Robinson 56-50 at home earlier in the week.
Last season when these two teams faced each other Bloomington North came out on top of Terre Haute North 50-45.
It was a low scoring first quarter. Down 6-4, Patriots senior Dalton Sturm hit a momentum-shifting 3-pointer as :05 ran off the clock giving his team a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Turnovers was a big killer for the Patriots as they lost that battle 15-6.
“We’ll continue in being strong with the basketball as we move forward. The chemistry and communication is there,” Woelfle said.
Tied at 10-10, Bloomington North’s Aaron Steinfeldt scored a crucial 3-point shot with 5:28 to go in the second quarter. Terre Haute North’s Junior Noah Crosley responded with a jumpsuit from deep with 4:59 to go in the second quarter making the score 13-12.
The two teams were knotted at 20-20 going into halftime. Third-quarter performance is crucial in basketball, especially when the contest is as close as it was going into halftime. The Cougars ended up going on a 20-11 run, giving them plenty of momentum to close out the ballgame.
Bloomington North improved to 3-1 in Conference Indiana play while Terre Haute North fell to 1-4 in CI.
“We have young guys and they looked young tonight but as I said we are getting better,” Woelfle said.
Sophomore Nick Klaiber was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 14 points. He also shot 54 percent from the field.
Terre Haute North’s leading scorer was junior Mahki Johnson as he shot 55 percent from the field and scored 12 points for his team.
Terre Haute North’s next matchup will be today against Mattoon in Illinois. Bloomington North’s next contest is at home against Columbus North next Friday.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH (60) — Fitch 3-4 3-6 10, Klaiber 6-11 0-0 14, Roberts 2-5 1-2 5, Vencel 1-6 4-6 6, Blair 3-5 4-6 10, Laughman 1-1 0-0 2, Steinfeldt 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 21-42 FG, 12-20 FT, 60 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (49) — Johnson 5-9 0-2 12, Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Carpenter 1-3 1-4 3, Hankins 2-5 0-0 4, Gauer 4-10 0-0 11, Crosley 2-3 0-0 4, Sturm 4-10 0-0 10, Ingle 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-43 FG, 1-6 FT, 49 TP.
Bloomington North 6 14 20 20 — 60
Terre Haute North 7 13 11 18 — 49
3-point goals — BN 2-12 (Klaiber 2-4, Roberts 0-1, Vencel 0-2, Steinfeldt 1-4), THN 5-14 (Johnson 2-5, Carpenter 0-1, Gauer 3-7, Sturm 2-6). Turnovers — THN 15, BN 6.
JV — Terre Haute North 49 (Nas McNeal 13), Bloomington North 40 (Bryce Petty 10).
Next — Terre Haute North will travel to Teutopolis, Ill., to face Mattoon today. Bloomington North will host Columbus North next Friday.
