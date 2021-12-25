The Cardinals have been the Classic runner-up on two occasions, including the very first tournament in 2000.
After being away from the Classic for several years, Bloomfield is back and a potential contender, one of the schools ranked in the Associated Press polls.
Here are five things to know about Bloomfield.
5. Class basketball? — An impression has been left, which may or may not be correct, that a majority of the high school fans in Bloomfield were opposed to the idea of class basketball when the change was coming. Challenging the big boys was something the Cardinals always looked forward to.
That doesn't mean that the Cardinals weren't ready to take advantage of the situation when class basketball happened, however. Bloomfield's girls were the first Class A high school basketball champions ever, and the Cardinal boys — led by current Barr-Reeve coach Josh Thompson and Grant McBride — were the runner-up team to Lafayette Central Catholic that first season.
Now the Cardinal fans are hoping their team has a chance to beat Thompson's team for something meaningful in a few months.
4. Big winner — Christopher Royal, a key member of the Cardinals and also one of the leaders of the school's relatively new boys soccer team, recently was the Greene County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Scholarship, a one-per-county full ride.
3. Coaching legends — For almost 70 years Bloomfield has been blessed with Hall of Fame or Hall of Fame-caliber coaches. Guy Glover won 10 sectionals, two regionals and two Wabash Valley Tournaments in a 25-year career that began in the 1950s, and he was succeeded by Steve Brett. Both are in the Hall of Fame and Ron McBride, who took the Cardinals to the Classic's championship game twice, wouldn't be out of place there either. It's Guy Glover Gymnasium at Bloomfield, where the Cardinals play on Ron McBride Court.
2. One in the book already — The only Bloomfield coach who has won a Classic championship so far, however, is current coach J.B. Neill, although he didn't do it at Bloomfield. Neill returned to Greene County after a stint at Edgewood, where he led the Mustangs to the Classic championship in 2017.
1. Haven't peaked yet? — The 2021-22 Cardinals, who went into their final pre-Classic game against White River Valley with an undefeated record, are one of the best Class A teams in Indiana, led by forward Baylin Graf and a group of outstanding role players.
And more help might be on the way. Brett Sherrard, who has been a starter on the basketball team, is a Division I baseball prospect who has had shoulder surgery, but Neill had hopes recently that he'd be available for basketball before the season is over.
