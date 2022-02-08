Bloomfield advances to regional after 40-38 win

The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team enjoyed the Class A Clay City Sectional championship after defeating North Central in a 40-38 battle Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds finished with a 19-7 record, while the Cardinals improved to 12-11. Bloomfield went into the game leading the series. but North Central had a four-game winning streak before Tuesday.
Bloomfield opened with a Brianna Buchner layup making the score 2-0 with 6:25 remaining in the first. North Central responded with two steals that led to two Shelby Seay layups making the score 4-2 with 5:25 remaining. After a Seay free throw, Delany Richardson hit a midrange shot giving Bloomfield a 6-5 lead 3:51 remaining in the first. Jaceniya Godboy scored the first 3-pointer of the night with 2:33 remaining in the first, which gave Bloomfield a 9-5 lead. The first quarter ended tied up at 9-9.
“We had a lot a nerve early,” said Bloomfield coach Ron Knepp. “It was crucial to get off to a good start.”
In the second quarter Gracie Lowry opened scoring with a layup in the paint with 6:58 remaining making the score 11-9, in Bloomfield’s advantage. The Thunderbirds responded with a Magdala Scott 3-pointer making the score 12-11 with 6:52 to go in the second. The Cardinals responded with a Lowry and-one. She scored one of the free throws making the score 14-12 with 6:50 remaining in the first half. Late in the third the Thunderbirds were fouled on a layup which led to two good free throws by Samantha Secrest with 2:12 remaining which gave then a 20-16 lead. North Central went into the locker room with a 23-19 lead.
Secrest went into halftime leading the Thunderbirds with seven points.
“Our message at halftime was to come out and continue with the energy we came in with,” said North Central coach Joey Davidson.
The Cardinals scored early in the second half with a Buchner 3-pointer cutting North Central’s lead to 23-22 with 7:23 remaining in the third. After a few failed possessions Richardson scored another layup which gave the Cardinals a 24-23 lead with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. Bloomfield then scored once again with another Richardson layup giving them a 26-23 lead with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter. Seay responded with a fast-break layup cutting the Thunderbirds deficit to 26-25 with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter. The third quarter concluded with Bloomfield maintaining a 34-29 lead over North Central.
The fourth quarter opened with a couple of Davidson free throws which cut Bloomfield’s lead to 32-31 with 7:36 remaining in the contest. Seay then scored a layup giving North Central a 33-32 lead with 6:58 remaining in the fourth. Tied at 38 North Central lost the ball to a travel call with 1:35 remaining in the competition. The Cardinals failed to capitalize which led to a Thunderbirds timeout with 55 seconds left.
Coming out of the timeout, both teams traded missed attempts before Knepp called timeout as his squad had possession with 14 seconds left. Bloomfield and succeeded with a Kinley Moody layup giving them a 40-38 lead over Bloomfield with ten seconds remaining in the game. North Central called a timeout and lost possession of the ball with a bad pass with five seconds remaining. Bloomfield gained possession and was fouled with three seconds remaining. This led to them missing both attempts, which ended the contest.
“We face Waldron after this [in the regional],” explained Knepp. “It’s easy to stay humble when facing a team like that because they’re a top-five team in the state and we’re not.”
Seay paced the Thunderbirds with 14 points.
