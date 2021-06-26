Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.