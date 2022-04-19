Terre Haute South defeated Terre Haute North in both girls and boys high school track Tuesday evening at South, and why not? The Braves had the Patriots badly outnumbered.
And if that weren't enough, the Braves have found something else for Courtney Jones to do.
"We've been blessed with numbers," coach Jon Lee of the South boys team said after the meet. "We can definitely fill the buses."
"Having a big team [approximately 130 athletes on the two teams combined] is a good problem to have," said South girls coach Josh Lee. "It's good to have a meet where we can throw everybody in." A total of 40 boys ran the 200-meter dash Tuesday, for example.
Depth wasn't the only reason the Braves won — 103-29 in the girls meet, 94-38 in the boys competition. South displayed a few new budding stars, and have some veteran stars as well.
Like Jones.
Already a three-time state finalist, the South senior won both her hurdles races and anchored what could be an outstanding 4x100 team. And this year she's added long jump — and won it too, of course.
"I've been trying to do long jump for three years," Jones said, mentioning that's she already fourth in school history in that event and is well aware of the school record she plans to chase.
"This was my first hurdling of the year," Jones added, "and I gave myself confidence for the rest of the year. I feel really strong."
Other multiple individual winners in the girls meet were Mariah Posey of the Braves in the throws and Kaya Tanner of South in the two longest races. North's only girls wins came in field events — Emma Martin in high jump, Cali Wuestefeld in pole vault.
Freshman Travaughn Cockrell won both sprints for South in the boys meet.
"We're trying to figure out what our pieces really look like," Josh Lee said afterward.
"We're young and inexperienced," his twin brother said, "and from last week [a tri-meet at Mooresville] to this week we're feeding off it and growing."
North girls coach Jennifer Russell pointed out that Wuestefeld had recorded her best-ever time in hurdles in addition to winning pole vault.
"We had some [personal records] and we're continually getting better," Russell said. "We've had some adversity, but we're fighting through every meet . . . and enjoying every meet we have."
North boys coach Aaron Gadberry had to leave the meet early because of another commitment, but the Patriot boys won five events including outstanding performances by Jesiah Richardson in shot put and Dylan Zeck in the 3,200. Zeck and South's Ethan Aidoo had the best race of the meet in that latter event, both breaking 10 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.