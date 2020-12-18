Friday night's high school basketball game at South Vermillion quickly turned into one in which the team that lost was going to regret what happened in the first quarter.
Except that it was the second period that dealt the blow to the host Wildcats in a 57-51 win over visiting Terre Haute South.
The teams were tied 7-7 after the first eight minutes, with South shooting poorly and South Vermillion worse.
"But at least in the first quarter we were attacking the boards and getting rebounds," coach Shawn Nevill of the Wildcats said after the game.
The Braves jumped ahead in the opening seconds of the second quarter on a four-point possession by Caleb Stultz, who took a pass from Cortez Hanes for a layup, drew a foul, then ran down his own missed free throw and scored again. But a 3-pointer by Anthony Garzolini and one of two free throws by Jaxon Mullins with 5:39 left before halftime brought the home team into a 13-13 tie.
The next time South Vermillion scored was 40 seconds into the second half, cutting a 28-13 halftime lead to 28-16 on a three-point play by John Piper.
Amariyae Wilson broke the second-quarter tie with a 3-pointer, then hit another. He assisted on a trey by Amari Richardson that made it a nine-point game, Brayden Turner stole the ball to set up a layup by Wilson, Wilson drove for a layup and Richardson drove for another.
And the Braves, playing without foul-plague Brylan Apholone and Jaden Thomas for almost the entire first 16 minutes, had a lead that looked safe.
"After the Cloverdale game [an overtime loss on Tuesday], we had a come-to-Jesus meeting," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said. "We had to focus on learning how to win, and I thought we came out tonight really prepared to come out and fight."
"A couple starters got in foul trouble, but our bench came in and really executed," Wilson said. "Having them step up is what will help us win games."
"In the second quarter we didn't hit anything," Nevill said. "We quit doing what got us success . . . and we've got to shoot free throws better [2 for 8 in the first half, 7 for 17 for the game]."
The third quarter was Turner's time to shine. He hit a 3-pointer for South's only basket as the Wildcats crept within 31-22, then scored twice in a row — an assist by Wilson, an outlet pass by Stultz setting them up — and the Braves were ahead 35-22 on their way to a 40-28 lead at the third stop. That lead grew to 46-30 early in the fourth quarter.
But South Vermillion wasn't finished.
A 3-pointer by Lucas Uselman, who is South Vermillion's shooter off the bench, was followed by a rebound basket by Garzolini. Then Uselman drove for a three-point play and added another basket, and suddenly the score was 46-40.
"[The Wildcats] came out and knocked 'em down," Wilson said afterward.
The teams traded baskets before Mullins scored twice in a row, and the Wildcats were within 50-46. But Apholone threw to Hanes over the press for a layup and South added 5-of-6 free throw shooting in the last 15 seconds.
"At times, I thought the effort and energy was there," Nevill said later, "but it's got to be there for 32 minutes . . . we can't be afraid to be good."
Wilson led South with 24 points and had four assists, while Hanes had 10 points, 12 rebounds, three impressive assists and two blocked shots. "Probably the best game I've seen him play," Lewis said of Hanes.
Piper led the Wildcats with 14 points while Uselman had 11 and Mullins nine; those latter two combined for 15 points in the fourth-quarter comeback. Garzolini had 10 rebounds.
"We're still finding ourselves," said Nevill. "We're still young and we've got to find how to win and who can score."
"We had a lot of leadership out there," Lewis said, mentioning Wilson and Thomas in particular. "We moved the ball, hit the open man and cut to the right places. We just want to continue to win and keep having fun."
