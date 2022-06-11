Shakamak wasn't flawless defensively Saturday, and its pitchers gave up eight free bases on walks and hit batters.
But even with those things taken into account, the Lakers' 12-3 loss Saturday afternoon to Tecumseh for the Class A high school baseball southern semistate championship contained enough almost plays and if-only situations that could have made it into a down-to-the-wire thriller.
At least until the top of the seventh inning.
The most decisive of the game-changing sequences that could have swung the game the Lakers' direction came in the bottom of the sixth.
With the Lakers trailing 7-2, Linden Jenkins led off the inning with his second hit of the game but was forced at second on a grounder hit by Wyatt Barcus. Luke Cornelius then drove a ball almost to the center-field fence, only to have Tecumseh center fielder Chase Jones make a spectacular, tumbling catch. Almost.
An error allowed Owen Cox to reach base with two out, bringing the top of the lineup to the plate, and when Riley Huckaby drew a walk the bases were loaded for Brady Yeryar and his almost-.600 batting average. Yeryar singled to left for one run, and left fielder Wyatt Huddleston fired to the plate to try to cut down Owen Cox. Tecumseh shortstop Brody Julian made the alert play of the game, however, cutting off the throw home and sprinting to third base to tag Huckaby — before Cox could reach the plate.
Inning over. Just one run on the board. Oscar Pegg, Colin Barber and Carson Jernigan left waiting to hit. If only.
Then, adding injury to insult, the Braves put together five runs on five hits in the top of the seventh.
Coach Jeremy Yeryar of the Lakers knew his team wasn't going to give up, even in the bottom of the seventh.
"I knew with these guys that we'd go through a lot of comebacks. They refuse to die," the coach said. "Today it was just too little, too late."
Sophomore Jaxon Cox started on the mound for Shakamak and had a perfect first inning: two strikeouts and a nice running catch by Barcus. An error on the leadoff batter in the second inning led to two unearned runs, however, and Tecumseh was ahead to stay.
A double by Jernigan and a two-out infield hit by Owen Cox cut the lead in half, but Tecumseh — a small-ball team without a lot of power stats — got a leadoff homer from Conner Anglin to lead off the third and make it 3-1.
Pegg relieved Jaxon Cox after a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth and nearly pitched out of a jam, but Anglin drove in a run with a grounder and Dax Bailey had a two-out RBI single for a 5-1 margin.
A hit by Jenkins and a Tecumseh error began a promising fourth inning for the Lakers, and Brady Yeryar came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. Just to prove the sixth-inning play was no fluke, Huddleston threw out the second Shakamak runner at the plate after an inning-ending hit by Yeryar.
And in the top of the fifth, Tecumseh loaded the bases with no outs. Jenkins started a first-to-home-to-first double play that could have defused this rally, except that Tecumseh freshman Landon Oxley got a two-out pinch-hit two-run double.
"[The Braves] got clutch hits with two outs and their center fielder made an outstanding diving catch," Jeremy Yeryar said after the game. "Balls were finding holes for them, and our balls were finding their gloves."
Shakamak has just two seniors, Jernigan and Pegg, but Tecumseh doesn't have any 12th-graders. The Braves will be playing for their school's third state championship this year: their girls basketball team won a title, and a significant number of their fans on Saturday were on their way home from West Lafayette, where their softball team won a championship on Friday.
"The kids played their hearts out," coach Yeryar said, "and they got hot in the tournament.
"It was a great season," the coach added, "because I got to be with these kids every day."
TECUMSEH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Anglin c 5-3-2-4, Julian ss 4-1-2-0, Bailey p 3-0-2-3, Dr.DuPont 1b 4-1-1-1, DJDuPont 3b 4-0-1-0, Jones cf 2-2-0-0, Huddleston lf 2-3-2-1, Gogel 2b 2-1-1-1, Long dh 2-0-0-0, Oxley ph-dh 1-1-1-2, Pemberton rf 0-0-0-0. Totals 29-12-12-12
SHAKAMAK (AB-R-H-RBI) — Huckaby 2b-c 3-0-0-0, Yeryar ss 4-0-2-2, Pegg c-p 4-0-2-0, Barber cf-2b 4-0-1-0, Jernigan lf 4-1-1-0, Jenkins 1b 3-1-2-0, Barcus rf-cf 2-1-0-0, Cornelius dh 3-0-0-0, J.Cox p 0-0-0-0, Fiscus rf 0-0-0-0, O.Cox 3b 3-0-1-1. Totals 30-3-9-3.
Tecumseh=021=220=5=—=12
Shakamak=010=101=0=—=3
E — Yeryar, Jenkins, Bailey, Gogel, DJDuPont. DP — Shakamak 1, Tecumseh 1. LOB — Tecumseh 8, Shakamak 8. 2B — Jernigan, Oxley. HR — Anglin. SB — Huddleston 2, Anglin. CS — Boger (Tecumseh courtesy runner). SH — DJDuPont, Dr.DuPont. SF — Gogel.
Tecumseh=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Bailey (W)=7=9=3=0=2=4
Shakamak=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
J.Cox (L)=3=3=4=2=3=2
Pegg=4=9=8=8=1=4
J.Cox pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP — by Pegg (Julian), by Pegg (Jones), by Pegg (Huddleston), by Pegg (Oxley). PB — Anglin, Huckaby. T — 2:01.
Next — Tecumseh (19-12) plays Lafayette Central Catholic next weekend in the Class A championship game. Shakamak finished 16-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.