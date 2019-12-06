Terre Haute South coach Maynard Lewis knew the answer before the question was even asked.
The Braves led at halftime and appeared in a solid spot coming out of the locker room. That feeling changed over the next eight minutes. A six-point lead evaporated. The reason why was simple.
South didn’t have No. 52 in white.
That would be Kiryon Powell, the 6-foot-10 center bound for University of Houston. The senior almost finished with a triple-double and shut down South in the second half. Bosse pulled away to win 52-39 in boys high school basketball Friday night.
The Braves scored two points from the start of the third quarter until a 3-pointer by Jaden Wilkins with 3:03 showing on the clock in the fourth.
“We can run all the plays we want,” said Lewis. “We have to be able to shoot the ball. Their big guy affected the game and effectively put a lid on the basket. Our guys played hard. When we get into situations like that, we have to put the ball in the hole.”
After Bosse sprinted out to a 10-2 run, Terre Haute South controlled the pace in the first half. Cordell Hanes had five points in the second quarter and Brylan Apholone knocked down a trey to give the Braves a 28-22 advantage.
The positives ended shortly out of the break. The Bulldogs got on the break and converted several layups. Kolten Sanford scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter for Bosse.
It all started with Powell, though. The Division I big man affected the game on both ends, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks.
“The kid is phenomenal,” said Lewis. “He is going to Houston for a reason. A true talent. You can’t teach height. He did his job tonight.”
Wilkins had a game-high seven points for South, while Brayden Turner, Amarlyae Wilson and Kapil Reddy each added six points. The Braves converted only three field goals in the second half and attempted just 11 free throws.
Lewis complimented the speed and quickness of Bosse, which forced the Braves into attempting several 3s rather than attacking that speed. Going against that type of pressure will benefit South in the long run.
Alijah Stewart added eight points for the Bulldogs.
“We’ll figure it out,” said Lewis. “I thought we played really good defense. One thing I want our kids to learn is shoot the shots when we go against the quickness like the Evansville Bosse team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.