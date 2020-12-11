Coach Maynard Lewis wanted to see how his Terre Haute South team handled playing in a big high school basketball event on a college floor, and Friday night the Braves passed the test and then some.
South never trailed against Evansville Central in the River City Showcase at the Ford Center — in the first of three games there Friday, with seven more to come on Saturday — and the 60-50 final score wasn't indicative of how decisively the Braves played most of the time.
"For a lot of these guys, it was their first time playing in an arena like this," Lewis said after the game, "and our guys stepped up to the test."
"This was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Brylan Apholone agreed, "and we took advantage of it."
It was a 17-13 game after a quarter, but the Braves blew it open in the second period.
Steals by Caleb Stultz and Jaden Thomas led to two baskets by Apholone in the first 48 seconds, and South held Central to just two points in the entire period in taking a 31-15 lead at halftime.
"If we come out and execute, it will look good," Amariyae Wilson said.
"You just come out, play hard and give it your best," Apholone added.
"We came out from the get-go with defensive intensity," was how Lewis described it. "[Central's] game plan was to take away our shooters . . . and we were able to get a lot of layups."
South's second half wasn't as good — for awhile.
"[The Bears] played with more energy, and we played like we were ahead. We've got to play like we're behind," Wilson said.
It was 44-34 after three quarters, and Central got the first five points of the fourth period. The Bears committed an offensive foul when they had a chance to get even closer.
Lewis stayed calm and didn't call a timeout — "I came pretty close to doing that," he said — and was rewarded.
"I wanted to see how our guys would react [to the game getting close]," the coach said, "and they reacted in a way that we were able to build the lead back up."
"He trusted us," Apholone said. "He knew we could handle the pressure [the Bears] were giving us . . . and we left happy."
Wilson penetrated the lane and found Brayden Turner in the corner for a jumper that stopped Central's run. Wilson scored twice in the lane, once on an assist from Apholone, and added a free throw; Turner got another basket; and Turner set up a basket by Thomas. South was back ahead by 16 and on its way to a win.
Apholone led all scorers with 21 points. Wilson scored 12 with six assists, Caleb Stultz pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and the Braves got solid performances from their entire roster.
Two Bears, Daelin Mears and Julian Johnson, had 10 points each while sophomore Blake Herdes had seven points, eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
"This was a big builder," Apholone said. "We've won two in a row, and now we just are to go get Avon [on Saturday night]."
"It's a good win, but it's done and over with," Wilson added. "But it's definitely a momentum builder."
"We're getting better," said Lewis after arguably his team's best showing of the season. "The guys are listening to the coaches . . . a lot of good things out there."
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (60) — Apholone 8-14 3-4 21, Hanes 3-7 3-5 9, Wilson 4-9 4-8 12, Turner 3-8 0-0 6, Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, Stultz 3-5 0-0 6, Alvarez 1-4 0-0 2, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Bement 0-0 0-0 0, McCoskey 0-0 0-0 0, Gambill 0-0 0-0 0, Mahurin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 FG, 10-17 FT, 60 TP.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL (50) — Cato 3-5 1-2 7, Herdes 3-15 0-0 7, Byrd 3-4 2-2 9, Mears 4-6 2-4 10, Goldy 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-5 2-4 10, Morris 3-4 1-3 7, Singr 0-0 0-0 0, Steers 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 FG, 8-15 FT, 50 TP.
Terre Haute South=17=14=13=16=—=60
Evansville Central=13=2=19=16=—=50
3-point shooting — THS 2-14 (Apholone 2-5, Turner 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Richardson 0-2, Wilson 0-3), EC 2-16 (Byrd 1-1, Herdes 1-9, Mears 0-1, Goldy 0-1, Steers 0-4). Total fouls — THS 17, EC 18. Fouled out — Cato. Turnovers — THS 15, EC 17. Rebounds — THS 40 (Stultz 10, Hanes 6, Turner 6, Apholone 4, Wilson 4, Thomas 3, Alvarez 2, Team 5), EC 28 (Herdes 8). Assists — THS 14 (Wilson 6, Apholone 2, Thomas 2, Hanes, Turner, Stultz, Richardson), EC 12 (Herdes 7). Steals — THS 12 (Hanes 3, Thomas 3, Stultz 3, Wilson 2, Turner), EC 7 (Byrd 2, Johnson 2). Blocks — THS 1 (Hanes), EC 3 (Byrd 3).
Next — Terre Haute South (2-2) plays Saturday night at Avon. Evansville Central (1-2) plays St. Louis MICDS on Dec. 19 at Evansville Bosse.
