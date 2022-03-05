Benter, Brownstown too much for Northview

Brownstown Central is ranked fifth in Class 3A for a reason and super sophomore Jack Benter accounted for 34 of those reasons in Saturday's Class 3A Edgewood Sectional title game.
However, it was one thing the Braves typically aren't renowned for that dogged Northview in a 58-39 loss in the title game.
Brownstown's defense was a problem for the Knights. Northview only converted 30.4% from the field, including just three 3-point makes.
The Braves aren't a bad defensive team, having conceded 55.8 points per game, but Brownstown isn't lockdown either. However, in their moment on Saturday? They made life very difficult for the Knights.
"We've been watching them since the beginning of the season and if there was one hole in their game, it was their defense. Tonight? They were locked in. They played the full game for all 32 minutes," Northview coach Michael Byrum said.
Then there was Benter, who put a show throughout the contest. The 6-foot-4 guard, who is garnering Division I notice, scored 15 of his 34 points in the first quarter to put the Knights in a hole they wouldn't be able to get out of.
Benter made his first five 3-point shots of the contest and only missed three of his 14 free throws.
The only time Benter had trouble was when Northview put 5-foot-9 Nolan White on him. He forced three turnovers over the course of four possessions in the first and second quarters, but Benter was on a mission.
And so were the Braves, who lost to Northview in 2020 in the sectional.
"We ended their season last year," Byrum said. "It's obvious the loss we gave them last year motivated them."
For the Knights, it was a frustrating day. Northview (17-10) missed five of their first seven shots. Leading scorer Drew Cook was never able to get into a rhythm, he would score seven points.
After Northview closed a 12-point first-quarter deficit to 19-14 early in the second quarter, Brownstown (22-3) took command for good. A 12-2 run by the Braves gave Brownstown a 15-point lead. It was 31-18 at halftime.
Northview couldn't generate any offense to get back in the game. With Benter? That wasn't a problem for the Braves as their lead was 51-26 by the end of the third quarter and the game was effectively over.
Northview said goodbye to a senior class that won 50 games over the last three seasons. Braden Allen, Landon Carr, Peyton Reinoehl, Jared Parkey, Jacob Fowler and Braxton Sampson will all graduate.
"All of our guys are multi-sport and most play three sports, but our guys make a point of getting better at basketball during their other seasons. That's the standard our seniors have set," Byrum said.
BROWNSTOWN (58) — Hehman 0-1 0-0 0, Benter 9-14 11-14 34, Darlage 1-2 0-2 2, Waskom 6-18 6-6 20, Schroer 0-1 0-0 0, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, L. Stahl 0-0 0-0 0, Arthur 1-2 0-0 2, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, A. Stahl 0-0 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Gwin 0-0 0-0 0. 17-38 FG, 17-22 FT, 58 TP.
NORTHVIEW (39) — Allen 1-6 2-2 4, Cook 3-15 0-0 7, Carr 1-6 0-0 2, White 5-10 0-0 11, Fowler 2-3 2-3 6, Sampson 1-2 0-0 2, Roembke 2-4 0-0 5, Reinoehl 0-0 0-0 0, Parkey 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Holman 1-1 0-0 2. 14-46 FG, 4-5 FT, 39 TP.
Brownstown=19=12=20=7=—=58
Northview=11=7=8=13=—=39
3-point goals — B 7-15 (Benter 5-6, Waskom 2-7, Hehman 0-1, Arthur 0-1); N 3-14 (Cook 1-5, White 1-2, Roembke 1-2, Carr 0-3, Allen 0-1, Parkey 0-1). Rebounds — B 35 (Darlage 7, Waskom 6, Schroer 6, Hehman 5); N 20 (Carr 6). Steals — B 7 (Waskom 2); N 8 (Cook 2, Fowler 2). Blocks — B 1 (Schroer), N 4 (Sampson 2). Turnovers — B 15, N 10. Total fouls - B 11, N 17. Fouled out — White.
Next — Brownstown (22-3) plays Beech Grove in the 3A Greencastle Regional. Northview finishes its season with a 17-10 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.