To say that senior Stuart Bennett is solely responsible for Northview’s recent back-to-back appearances in the IHSAA boys cross country state finals would be piling on too much praise.
But he’s clearly played a significant role in the Knights’ rise to prominence in long-distance running.
Northview finished 24th in 2019 when Bennett was a sophomore and 21st in 2020 in Indiana's most competitive 5-kilometer race conducted at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
As an individual last season, Bennett placed 78th at state with the Knights’ fastest time of 16 minutes, 46.3 seconds. In 2019, he came in 142nd.
This season, Bennett’s aspirations are grander than ever — top 10 for the team and top 40 for himself.
Those goals appear challenging, yet realistic.
Northview is ranked 21st in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Coaches boys poll released Monday.
"As I’m sure is common with a lot of schools in the state, this has been a very interesting season," Northview boys coach James Grounds assessed. "We have only had the opportunity to race our top seven runners together just once this short season. We hope to get our second attempt at that next week as we look to defend our streak of [Western Indiana] conference titles. After that, our goal is to focus on staying healthy and making a long run through the state tournament. This team, like last year’s team, is special in its own right and these guys just straight up put it all out there for the team every chance they get."
On Saturday, the Knights placed 13th — one spot ahead of Terre Haute South — in the Varsity Elite Division of the prestigious Eagle Classic at Nashville, running on the same Eagle Park course used for the semistate. Bennett’s time was 16:11.2, good for the 32nd position.
A fourth-year varsity runner, Bennett said the team’s placing of 13th is deceiving, partly because two of the Knights’ top runners — sophomores Douglas Dillman and Clint Mager — competed in the Freshman/Sophomore Division of this event. This Eagle Classic compiles separate sets of scoring for each division.
Northview placed ninth as a team in the Freshman/Sophomore Division.
Another top Northview runner missed the Varsity Elite race because of being quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19.
“We could have been close to top six [if the Knights had all of their best runners in the Varsity Elite race],” Bennett told the Tribune-Star. “But there were a lot of good runners there. It’s one of the closest meets you’ll find that simulates the state finals or semistate.”
Bennett learned Saturday that he must improve in some areas, even as good as he is, to hang with the state's top runners.
“I could probably start racing smarter and not let my emotions get the best of me,” admitted Bennett, who considers himself “more of a second-half racer.”
Bennett isn't afraid to identify and analyze his own mental errors, but Grounds remains proud of Bennett's achievements and leadership over the past four years.
"Stuart is the type of kid that you really enjoy getting to coach," he said. "I’ve known Stu since he was in third grade and I met him and his family at a local road race. Even at that young of an age, I knew that he was going to be one of the best runners in Northview cross country/track and field history. He currently sits at fifth all time on Northview’s 5K best list as one of only five runners to break 16 minutes. In an extremely competitive state/class for distance running, Stu has consistently been ranked in the top 30 of his class since his freshman year. That alone is a hard feat to accomplish as it requires years of consistent hard work.
"Stu also is one of our team captains this year and is a great leader for our team. We are having another strong season up top, but this is a year where we really need to focus on the young kids and Stu has been instrumental in helping guide those runners in the right direction. He organizes off-season practices, gives teammates rides to and from practice and demonstrates the right way to do things. On top of all the amazing things Stu has done for our team/school, he also is in the running to be our senior class valedictorian."
Regarding the Knights as a team, the 5-foot-8, 123-pound Bennett stressed they need to continue running in a pack during the early and middle stages of difficult races.
“I think that’s a very crucial point to getting that top-10 finish at the state,” he emphasized.
A top-10 state finish would not conclude Bennett’s running career — which began with road races when he was in third grade and became a higher priority as a sixth-grader on North Clay Middle School’s team — because he wants to compete in college.
“I got stuck with a good group of guys [at North Clay] and made a bunch of relationships and friendships,” Bennett recalled. “You’ve got to have accountability and trust in all your guys.”
Bennett hasn’t decided which college he’ll attend, although he’s pretty sure he wants to major in actuarial science.
Meanwhile, the next meet for Bennett and the Knights will be the Western Indiana Conference championships next Tuesday at Edgewood.
"Like the previous season, this season is one of those that you don’t want to end because you know that you are closing up a chapter with some really special kids," Grounds noted.
