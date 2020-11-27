Two Wabash River Conference teams had high hopes wiped out by COVID-19 last spring. Now the whole league is just hoping to have a season this winter.
Covington won its fifth straight Class A sectional in March (after going 40-4 but losing first-round sectional games the two years prior to that) and Parke Heritage emerged on the scene with a bang and was hoping to make noise at a Class 2A regional.
"We are hopeful and excited to get started," coach Rich Schelsky of Parke Heritage said recently. "Obviously we know this season could be a lot different than other seasons, so our motto is 'Respect every day,' because just like last year, you never know when it can all come to an end."
If all goes well, the Wolves look like WRC favorites again after knocking Covington off the top spot last winter. The Trojans have a new coach but figure to be strong too, and several teams are hoping to climb from the middle of the pack.
"The WRC, as always, will be a good league," predicted coach Shawn Nevill of South Vermillion, one of those teams hoping to move up.
Here's what the team outlooks are.
• Attica — Coach Bruce Patton's Red Ramblers won just four games last year, two of those (conference, sectional) over North Vermillion.
Key returnees are burly 6-2 center Brandte Gayler and 5-10 senior Jackson Davis.
• Covington — Veteran coach Shaun Busick takes over for the Trojans, who won 65 games the last three years (and 84 the last four) under Adam Ballard.
The Trojans won't be tall, but they weren't last year either. Key returnees include 6-1 senior Logan Pinkerton and 6-1 juniors Alan Karrfalt and Neil Ellmore, but 6-6 junior Savion Waddell will get some chances and the coach's son, 6-0 freshman Drew Busick, shows promise.
• Fountain Central — The Mustangs were 10-15 a year ago, but beat just Attica and North Vermillion in conference play.
Coach Phil Shabi's son, 5-9 senior Andrew Shabi, averaged over 13 points per game last year for a team that scored less than 46 points per game, so he's the key player among several returnees.
• North Vermillion — The Wabash River Conference is the home of some of the youngest coaches in the state, with Tyler Campbell guiding the Covington football program this fall and with Cody Wright entering his second season as coach of the Falcons. Both have awhile to go to reach 25.
Wright may feel like he's aging faster than that. His first season, minus virtually every key player from a team that had won four straight sectionals, was a 2-22 campaign and the three starters back from that team open this year on the injured list, two of them unavailable until January.
Those veterans, all juniors, are 5-9 Landon Naylor, 5-10 Dalton Thomas and 5-10 Carter Edney, while 6-1 sophomore Atticus Blank (of the Blank family of northern Vigo County) is a promising newcomer.
"Much of our first couple months will be about building fundamentals and our style of play," Wright said, "with a goal of consistent improvement into tournament play."
• Parke Heritage — Schelsky's Wolves were 23-3 a year ago, sweeping conference and sectional opponents, and have four starters back for this winter — plus one big addition.
Parke Heritage may have the best inside player in the league in 6-4 senior Connor Davis (15.6 ppg), a four-year starter, and 6-0 sophomore Christian Johnson (16.4 ppg) might be its best backcourt player. Also back are 6-1 senior Riley Ferguson (8.9 ppg) and 6-3 junior Noble Johnson (1.4 ppg but the team's best defender).
Three more seniors are 5-8 Landen Stewart and 6-0 Reece Simpson, plus 6-5 Luke Gregg, who started at Southmont last season.
"We have a lot of guys back and some very good other pieces," Schelsky said. "Our biggest challenge will be finding our identity. Our guys have to figure out who they are and what they have to do to win."
• Riverton Parke — The Panthers were 11-13 last year, finishing in the first division thanks to their win over Seeger. Graduation wasn't kind, however.
"We truly needed a summer and fall to get things rolling for this year," coach Mitch Simmons said, "but with COVID then and now, we have a lot of things to catch up as fast as possible."
Three seniors back are 6-0 Pierson Barnes, 6-1 Hayden Gilstrap and 5-11 Jacob Bolenbaugh, all of whom played significant minutes last year. Junior Malachi Hurtt and sophomores Derron Hazzard and Ashton Hines are newcomers being counted on, with Hazzard — whose older brother Brandon was the team's leader a year ago — hoping to make a basketball debut as impressive as his football campaign was in the fall.
"We will have one of the higher IQ-level teams we've had here at Riverton Parke," Simmons said, "but getting them to mesh and learn roles will take time."
• Seeger — The Patriots were 10-15 a year ago but were at their best in conference play, losing only to Covington, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke, and that was considered a rebuilding year after seven seniors had graduated from the 2019 team.
Now those players are back for more, with 6-3 seniors Michael Stephen and Kolton Pearson the leaders among a group that also includes 5-10 seniors Elijah Greene and Jameson Sprague and senior twins Jordan and Jarred Gates.
• South Vermillion — The 12-12 Wildcats shared third place in the league with Riverton Parke and Seeger and came ever so close to some big upset wins in nonconference play. Although five seniors graduated, including the top two scorers, they are looking forward to competing again.
"We are a little bit of a rebuilding process," Nevill said. "The talent is there, we just have to get accustomed to playing varsity basketball."
Regulars back are 6-4 senior John Piper, battling injuries like he did a year ago; 6-3 junior Braden Allen; and 6-1 junior Jaxon Mullins. Two more juniors, 6-4 Anthony Garzolini and 6-0 Lucas Uselman, also played significant minutes while 5-10 junior Peyton Hawkins and senior Blake Boatman, who didn't play a year ago, also figure to have roles.
"I am very excited for this season," Nevill said. "I think this group is ready to prove themselves, and even though young they have all the tools."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.