Five of the boys high school basketball teams in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference were within four wins of each other last season, but that doesn't mean it was a balanced league.
Three teams towered above those five in the SWIAC standings and, for all the hoopla that the Greene County rivalry between Linton and Bloomfield receives, the team that came closest to knocking off the Miners for the conference championship was North Daviess, which beat Bloomfield and lost 43-42 to Linton.
Linton and Bloomfield were, however, the SWIAC teams denied berths in regionals last spring, with the Miners having had every intention of returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to try again for a Class 2A state championship.
(North Daviess was in a Class A sectional with Barr-Reeve, which was probably planning an Indianapolis trip of its own.)
Here's what the league looks like this year — COVID-19 permitting.
• Bloomfield — Coach J.B. Neill's Cardinals don't have a senior on their roster this year, but still appear to be in good shape for this year (and next).
Among four junior returnees is 6-foot-2 Baylin Graf, who averaged 18 points per game last year. The other juniors back are 6-2 Christopher Royal, 5-10 Ethan Dean and 5-10 Ryan Schulte. Peter Combs, the last of a line of Bloomfield big men, is a 6-5 sophomore who will help.
"We only have 12 guys eligible [because of quarantines] right now," said Neill, whose team is scheduled to host Owen Valley on Saturday. "We're not real deep, but if we stay healthy and our young guys get better, we'll have a chance to be good by the end of the season."
• Clay City — Coach Chris Ames' Eels were 10-13 last winter, winning two conference games and knocking off a good Northview team.
But seniors played a huge percentage of the varsity minutes, so this season will be a challenge — a challenge made tougher by the fact that the Eels still haven't practiced and won't until at least Monday.
Nolan Harris, a 6-0 senior, is back after not playing a year ago, and three more seniors — 5-11 Levi Adams, 5-9 Grant Horton and 6-3 Jace Jackson — plus 5-10 junior Blake Patterson return.
"We're inexperienced and young," Ames said. "Hopefully we can grow and get better throughout the season."
• Eastern Greene — The Thunderbirds were 8-17 last season, winning twice in conference play, and are also getting a late start due to COVID-19, with their season opener no earlier than Dec. 5.
Coach Jamie Hudson has five seniors to build around — 6-1 Sam Rees, 6-1 Braydon Myers, 6-2 Bryson Creager, 6-2 Brenden Johnson and 5-9 Caleb Lindsey.
• Linton — The Miners lost their glue when Kip Fougerousse was among the graduates from last year's 24-2 team, but nobody is feeling sorry for coach Joey Hart.
Leading the Miners will be four-year starter Lincoln Hale, a 6-5 Indiana State recruit who was named a Junior All-Star last season and who scored 36 points in Linton's preseason scrimmage.
Also back are 6-1 senior Josh Pyne and 6-5 sophomore Joey Hart, the coach's son, who combined for almost 18 points per game last year.
Other returnees are 6-2 junior Drew Smith, 6-1 senior Trey Goodman, 6-3 sophomore Logan Webb and 6-0 senior Konner Cox, but the newcomer people are talking about is 6-5 freshman Braden Walters.
"Not getting to play this summer means this team has as much chance to improve as any team we've had here," coach Hart said. "We've just got to fit all the pieces.
"You don't know how much you miss Kip until you go out and play a game," said the coach of his physical and cerebral 2020 graduate. "We'll look for Lincoln to do some of those things this year."
• North Central — The Thunderbirds have been on a rise under coach Vance Edmondson and had an 11-13 record last year, although just two of those wins came in conference play.
Two longtime veterans are 6-2 senior James Roberts and 6-3 junior Trevor Hadley, while other returnees include senior Gage Wheaton and juniors DeShawn Clark and Peyton Seay.
"I really like our team this year," Edmondson said. "We have three returning starters and a nice supporting cast.
"We will not be as quick as we have been, but we will have some length to make up for it. We won five games in my first year (2018-2019) and 11 last year. I think we have an opportunity to build on that win total and compete for a sectional title."
• North Daviess — Senior experience went a long way for veteran coach Brent Dalrymple's Cougars, 15-9 last year after winning 18 games the year before.
A good sophomore group should be ready to complement the two regulars back, 6-0 seniors Daryn Lengacher and Ike Wofford.
COVID-19 has also affected the Cougars, whose season was recently paused until at least Dec. 7.
• Shakamak — Coach Nate O'Neall's Lakers were 8-17 last year, with just one SWIAC win to show for it.
But 6-2 junior Coy Gilbert is expected to be back from injury in a few days to join 6-4 junior Guyler Gorby, 5-9 senior Brevon Fulford and 5-11 freshman J.T. May in this year's nucleus. One player missing will be 6-4 junior Tyler Vivian, out for the season with a knee injury.
"Immediate offense is on the way with [May]," O'Neall said. "He has an instinctive ability to score and will be a great asset to the team alongside a healthy Gilbert, who was an all-conference player last year as a sophomore."
• White River Valley — The Wolverines were 12-14 last year and finished fourth in the SWIAC. Team leader Tanner Denham has graduated, but three starters return for coach James Darren Floyd.
Chief among those is 6-1 senior Andrew Ellett, in his fourth year as a starter, while 5-8 senior Jadon Rogers and 6-4 junior Eli Crites are also back.
"I am looking forward to coaching this group of players," Floyd said. "We are looking to build off a 12-win season from a year ago and continue to push our program in the right direction."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.