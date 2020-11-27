Anyone wanting to know how a high school athletic department deals with the COVID-19 pandemic could do worse than talk to athletic director Ed Jarvis at Terre Haute South, where girls basketball coach Will Staal and wrestling coach Gabe Cook recently returned from quarantine and where boys basketball coach Maynard Lewis saw his team practice for the first time on Monday for the same reason.
Even at that point Lewis wasn't sure of a roster — "Some people haven't been given tryouts yet," Lewis said recently — but he knew enough to be optimistic about the upcoming season.
"Zoom kept us all connected, with meetings before and after practice," he said recently when asked how he was keeping tabs on his team. "A lot of players weren't on other sports, so they were able to work on transforming their bodies and they've gotten better."
South was 8-17 a year ago and has four key returnees back from that team, but a Braves roster without much height to begin with lost both its post players to graduation. A returnee from the 2019 freshman team could help in that regard, however.
The Braves' senior veterans are 5-10 Jaden Thomas, who has been mostly a playmaker, and 5-11 Brayden Turner, a 3-point shooting specialist.
Juniors include 5-11 Amariyae Wilson, the leading returning scorer, and 6-0 Brylan Apholone, who has already lettered twice and has shown flashes of brilliance at both ends of the court in those two seasons.
Caleb Stultz, a 6-3 senior and South's record-setting quarterback, has rejoined the team after sitting out last season, while 6-5 junior Dontarious Alvarez is back after competing as a freshman. Two more possibilities up front are 6-4 senior Cortez Hanes, who saw brief varsity action at the end of last season, and 6-1 junior Rylan Schneider, up from the JV team as well.
The scheduled season opener against Cloverdale on Tuesday had to be postponed, so the Braves will open at home Saturday afternoon against South Spencer. The Rebels, coached by Bloomfield native Matt Britton, were 22-4 and won a Class 2A sectional last season.
The Braves in the starting lineup Saturday are not guaranteed to stay there, their coach indicated.
"There will be a lot of fluctuation, and there could be a lot of people missing [at times during the season, because of quarantine]," Lewis said. "Playing time will be earned.
"But I feel pretty good [about the season]," he added. "We have a lot of great kids who have bought in.
"COVID didn't allow us to get together [in the summer], but they were able to find gyms and play on their own. Weight rooms too. I think we'll be in a good position to compete and be in most of our games."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.