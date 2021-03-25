Remember this time last year?
Sure you do.
Practically everyone was panicking about COVID-19 (with good reason). Indiana high school athletes were denied the opportunity to play spring sports. And because of the lack of live games, the Tribune-Star was finding creative ways to fill its sports section.
This spring, as the world eases toward "normal" again (hopefully), Indiana tracks, tennis courts, golf courses and fields are being used much more often.
Softball, the focus of this story, is included. Several Wabash Valley teams have already opened their seasons, including West Vigo blasting Terre Haute North 21-5 on Wednesday and Terre Haute South losing to Plainfield 11-3 on Tuesday and Mooresville 8-2 on Wednesday.
This, folks, was their first games since 2019 and Vigo County and Northview coaches couldn't be much happier about it.
"It was tough not playing last season," Northview's Kathy Vossmer told the Tribune-Star. "We had a great group of athletes, solid through the offensive lineup and on defense. We graduated five seniors, who would have made a huge impact on our game. It was difficult to see those seniors walk away from the game they love and never get to share that last season together."
"Not good," Terre Haute North's Chris Mundy said when asked how his team reacted to missing the 2020 season, his first as a head coach. "I really hated that all the kids missed a year of their high school career, especially the seniors. 'No senior season' had to be just heartbreaking for them. Due to the whole unknown of the virus back then, it was totally understandable."
"It was a rough year not getting to play, especially for the seniors," Terre Haute South's Jeff Biggs admitted. "They worked hard for four years and didn’t get to play their final high school game [in 2020]."
"Just like everyone else, we were very disappointed with not having a season last year," West Vigo's Chris Nidiffer echoed.
Now that the 2019 sophomores and those younger are playing again, there seems to be no hesitation to swing the bats for the first time in real action in two years.
With that mind, here is how the four coaches view their teams for 2021:
• West Vigo — Nidiffer had to be pleased with the 5-for-5, three-homer, five-RBI performance by senior Alex Barnaby in the opener against North.
"I think we will have a decent team this season, but time will tell," Nidiffer assessed earlier this week. "The year 2019 was a success of sorts when we made it to the sectional championship, but we came up short to a good Northview team. We are excited to get some games in so we can see where we stand and how we compete."
Other returning players are seniors Kenzie Rice, Alica Elkins and Zoe Boatman and juniors Adalynn Harris, Avery Funk, Molly Rohrbach, Ashley Dunkin and Ashton Shaw. Sophomore Karlie Marion also is expected to contribute.
Nidiffer said the Western Indiana Conference did a little restructuring on how conference games will be played this season. "We will play all 10 teams on our schedule for an outright conference title," he noted.
Nidiffer mentioned Edgewood and Northview as top contenders for the title. And Wednesday's 25-hit display showed West Vigo should not be counted out either.
"Coach Vossmer and her [Northview] staff do a great job over there," he said. "We don’t know very much about Brown County, but they are always at the top of the conference. We also have high hopes to be up there as well. In 2019, we finished second on our side of the conference and third overall of the 11 teams."
Before all that, the Vikings will play host to White River Valley on April 5.
• Northview — Vossmer rattled off the names of her returning starters — Olyvia Notter (first baseman/pitcher), Ellie Carter (utility) and Hayden Smith (catcher/utility).
"Lauren Sackett [former Terre Haute South pitcher/utility] joined us last season and will be fundamental both to our offense and defense," the Knights' coach continued. "Maizie Pell [utility], who was a role player for us and first off the bench in any situation in 2019, will be a part of the starting lineup this season.
"We do have eight seniors, but overall we have a young team. Many of these girls have been waiting their turn to get more varsity playing time and now it’s here. In addition, half of this team is 'new' as last year’s freshmen only got a week of practice in before COVID cancelled the season. We’ve been spending time in practice determining where each girl will play defensively in order to field the best team. Some girls may feel a little out of position, but in time, they will get more comfortable, and hopefully, own it. Offensively, we still have some of our big hitters returning, and we are adding several placement hitters/rally starters. If we do our job defensively, we should be able to produce enough runs to win ball games."
Vossmer seemed to agree with Nidiffer in that Edgewood and West Vigo will be stiff challenges en route to winning the WIC title.
The Knights' first game will be April 7 at Riverton Parke.
• Terre Haute North — "We are lacking varsity experience as a whole," Mundy acknowledged earlier this week.
"Only three everyday starters back from two seasons ago," he explained. "Christina Richards played third base, Marlee Ramey played second base and Taylor Hoggatt was in the outfield but will more than likely move to the infield or behind the plate."
Hoggatt led off the batting order and played catcher in Wednesday's opener against the Vikings.
"We do have some freshmen from two seasons ago who are going to fill in nicely, along with some sophomores, who are basically freshmen due to the season being canceled," Mundy added.
Regarding the upcoming Conference Indiana schedule, Mundy — a longtime assistant before he became head coach in 2020 — said Columbus North is the defending (2019) conference champion. But he has no idea if that's a trend likely to continue.
The Patriots will welcome Shakamak to their field next Friday.
• Terre Haute South — Biggs said the Braves have only three players with varsity experience — senior second baseman Lexi Cottrell, junior pitcher Jasmine Kinzer and junior center fielder Grace Kidwell.
In Wednesday's loss to Mooresville, junior Faith Thomas knocked in both of their runs with a first-inning double.
"We will be very young and inexperienced," Biggs said, "but should be very competitive by the end.
"Columbus North should be pretty strong in conference this year."
South will be back in action Monday at Indianapolis Cathedral.
