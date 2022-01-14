Batchelor, Zingaro, Buchanan do well at IHSGW state finals

Several Wabash Valley high school athletes fared well in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals Friday inside the Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium.
Winning the 195-pound class was Northview sophomore Varzidy Batchelor, who defeated Daniya Simpson of Fort Wayne Wayne with a pin fall at 3:35 mark in the final match. Earlier, Batchelor pinned Makayla Starr of Marion and Madde Parsons of Manchester.
In the 145 class, Terre Haute North junior Celia Zingaro placed second. She pinned Olivia Bohde of New Haven and Annie Hahn of Lafayette Jeff before losing to Kokomo's Aulani Davis by pin fall at the 3:50 mark.
West Vigo senior Torie Buchanan placed second at 113, notching victories over Jaden Collier of Castle (fall at 1:19) and Faith Vander Laan of Illiana Christian (9-0 major decision) before losing to Kyla Johnson of Southport (fall at 3:46) in the championship match.
Other Valley wrestlers who competed were North's Sadie Osburn (1-3, eighth at 170), Terre Haute South's Paisley Sanquenetti (0-1 at 138) and Kaylee Miles (0-1 at 145), North Vermillion's April Ross (0-1 at 98) and Northview's Olivia Slaughter (0-1 at 120), Alexandria Brown (0-1 at 160), Morgan Hughes (0-1 at 182) and Joslyn Slesinski (0-1 at 250).
