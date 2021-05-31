BASEBALL SECTIONAL ROUNDUP: Six area baseball teams win titles

You don't have enough fingers on your hand to count up how many area high school baseball teams won sectional titles on Monday.
Six teams — Terre Haute North, Northview, Parke Heritage, Linton, Riverton Parke and Shakamak — all won their respective sectionals and all will be headed to different regional sites.
North and Northview's victories are covered elsewhere. Here's a roundup of Monday's other area sectionals.
Class 3A Edgewood Sectional
• Sullivan falls — At Ellettsville, the Golden Arrows were held to just one hit by Edgewood ace Luke Hayden as the Arrows' season came to an end in the Edgewood Sectional. Sullivan pitcher Eli Steimel gave up no earned runs in the game, but Sullivan was hurt by five errors.
Class 2A Southmont Sectional
• Parke Heritage wins the title — At New Market, much as Northview had a tough first game and an easy second in its sectional championship, so did Parke Heritage. The Wolves had to survive a tussle with Southmont before they got the chance to beat North Putnam 11-1 in the Southmont Sectional championship game.
Parke Heritage downed Southmont 8-3, but that game was tied in the sixth. The Wolves sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth as the six-run inning proved decisive.
Parke Heritage will next play Knightstown in the Class 2A Park Tudor Sectional on Saturday. The game will have an approximate noon start.
Class 2A Mitchell Sectional
• Miners roll — At Mitchell, Josh Pyne threw a five-inning no-hitter in the Mitchell Sectional championship game as the Miners rolled to a 10-0 win over North Knox.
Linton outscored its two Monday foes by a 20-1 count. The Miners advanced in its semifinal with a 10-1 win over host Mitchell.
Linton will next play North Posey in the Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional. The Miners will play after the conclusion of the South Ripley-Providence contest that begins proceedings at Bosse Field.
Class A Riverton Parke Sectional
• Panthers win second straight title — At Mecca, Riverton Parke had an easy time defending its sectional title. The Panthers knocked off North Vermillion 10-0 in the championship game. This came after a 9-0 win over Covington in the semifinal.
Riverton Parke will next play Clinton Central at the Carroll Sectional in Flora. The Panthers play the second game after the conclusion of the Union City-Cowan semifinal.
Class A WRV Sectional
• Lakers reign supreme — At Switz City, the Lakers won their 26th sectional title in school history as they defeated Bloomfield 4-1 in the title game at White River Valley.
Earlier in the day, Shakamak defeated Clay City 10-0 in six innings to advance to the final.
Shakamak will play Southwestern in the opening game of the Class A Morristown Regional on Saturday. Oldenburg and Traders Point Christian will play in the other contest with a 7 p.m. sectional title game scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.