West Vigo shortstop Alex Barnaby hasn’t regained her speed yet after rehabilitating from serious knee surgery, a fact demonstrated in the top of the third inning Wednesday evening at Terre Haute North when she hit the ball to the center-field fence and was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
She found an ideal way to remedy the situation, however.
The University of Evansville-bound senior hit three home runs the rest of the way, two in the fourth inning and one in the fifth, and the Vikings opened their 2021 season with a 21-5 win in high school softball.
“I was real excited to not play with my brace on, but I was kind of nervous,” Barnaby said after the game, “but when I got out there [on the field] it was like nothing had changed.
“I’ve slowed down a lot,” she admitted. “It’s been rough trying to get back.”
Barnaby had a single and scored a run in the top of the first as the Vikings jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Avery Funk had the big hit in the inning, a two-run double, and more runs may have scored except for an inning-ending diving catch by Patriot center fielder Rylee Pender.
North got a run back in the bottom of the inning, Pender getting the RBI on a ground out, and had a major threat in the bottom of the second after hits by Victoria Elden and Allyson Lintzenich and a one-out walk loaded the bases with North’s power hitters coming up. Barnaby dove to her right to snare Layla Fragiacomo’s line drive for the second out, however, and Kenzie Rice retired the dangerous Christina Richards to escape the jam.
And the rest of the game was all Vikings.
Barnaby’s leadoff baserunning out didn’t prevent her team from getting four runs in the top of the third, Rice and Molly Rohrbach getting run-scoring hits and the last two scoring on an error.
Halie Gilbert got a run back for North, hitting a double in the bottom of the inning and scoring on a Viking error, but Barnaby led off the fourth with a drive that scraped the top of the fence in right-center before going over. Triples by Carlea Funk and Adelynn Harris — both lost in the sun — and a double by Zoe Boatman kept the inning moving, and Barnaby greeted a Patriot relief pitcher by hitting her first pitch over the right-field fence. West Vigo got nine consecutive hits after two were out — and had 25 for the game — to take an 18-2 lead into the bottom of the inning.
“I’d never hit two [homers] in a game until [2019],” Barnaby said when asked if she’d ever gone deep twice in the same inning before.
Consecutive hits by Marlee Ramey, Taylor Hoggatt and Karson Hart opened a three-run fourth inning for North, but the Vikings had four extra-base hits among their first five batters in the fifth, including Barnaby’s towering drive over the left-field fence. Barnaby’s 5-for-5 day eclipsed an impressive varsity debut for freshman Carlea Funk, who was 4 for 4 with three extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly for West Vigo.
“Our last three practices, we didn’t hit anything close to that,” said Viking coach Chris Nidiffer after the game. “I was a little bit nervous, and I waited until the last minute to put a lineup together . . . but we have a very talented group, and they pulled through.”
For Chris Mundy, finally making his debut as North’s head coach after last season was wiped out, the night wasn’t as pleasant.
“We hit it OK,” he admitted after the Patriots had put together 11 hits of their own in five innings, “but to play defense like that? It was embarrassing, not the way we wanted to start the season.
“We have to learn from this. We are better than that and hopefully this was an eye-opener.”
