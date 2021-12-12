Having won its first three boys high school basketball games of the season entering Saturday's matchup at winless Vincennes Lincoln, Terre Haute North had every reason to feel confident.
Coach Todd Woelfle's Patriots sure showed it by shooting 64.1 percent from the field, hitting 11 of 20 attempts from 3-point range, committing a mere six turnovers (just one in the first half) and outrebounding the Alices 23-11 en route to a 72-32 victory inside Alice Arena.
Balance was the theme for North as usual leading scorer Mark Hankins tallied 13 points, but the 6-foot-5 senior wasn't needed in the fourth quarter as the Patriots continued to increase their margin. Isaac Ross came off the bench to also contribute 13 points. He and Hankins were among 12 teammates to contribute at least one point. Meanwhile, six different Patriots — Isaac Ross, Hankins, Damon Sturm, Jayden Moore, Alex Ross and Cole Higham — connected on at least one 3-pointer.
Remember North's rebounding advantage mentioned earlier? How many boards do you think its leader grabbed?
If you answered 6-3 reserve Jaden Wayt with four, you would be correct. But nine different Pats had at least one.
Hankins and Vincennes Lincoln freshman Joel Sanders opened the contest by trading 3s, then North went on a 10-3 run that included treys by starters Sturm and Alex Ross to zoom ahead 13-6.
Early in the second period, Sanders sank another trifecta to pull the Alices within 18-14. The Patriots responded with a 14-2 run this time, highlighted by 3s from Sturm and Higham, to pad their cushion to 32-16 and pretty much seal the outcome before halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, the visitors rattled off 15 consecutive points — including back-to-back three-point plays by Bryson Carpenter and Hankins — to seize a 53-21 advantage.
Woelfle's squad built 43-point leads twice in the final frame — 70-27 on a free throw by Kavish Reddy with 3:52 remaining and 72-29 on a steal-layup combination by Moore with 3:03 left — as the Patriots cruised to Victory No. 4.
"It was a great team win and a fun night," Woelfle told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We shared the basketball well, took high-quality shots and did what we needed to do to handle business on the road. Everyone got in. It was just a good night for the Patriots."
The veteran North coach acknowledged that his depth is among the best he's enjoyed during his 14 seasons at the helm.
"We can play several guys and hopefully that will help us when we get into tournaments and play back to back on weekends and on Friday and Saturday nights," Woelfle noted. "I have a lot of confidence in this group of kids. They're fun to work with and I think we're off to a good start, but we still have a long way to go."
Sanders paced the Alices with 12 points.
"Vincennes [Lincoln] is playing a lot of young guys," Woelfle pointed out. "I thought we defended them well and that created some offense for us. . . . They're a scrappy group and I think they'll continue to get better. I really respect their coach [Jordan Myers] and I hope they have some positive things happen for them."
Now that's the Christmas spirit, coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.