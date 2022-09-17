Avon holds off South for Bash championship

Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South almost pulled off significant high school volleyball victories Saturday at South's first-ever Braves Volleyball Bash.
The Patriots, after losing 3-0 to South earlier in the week, took the Braves to the wire in the best-of-three tournament format and hope to have at least sent a message in regards to sectional play next month.
Then the Braves nearly knocked off perennial power Avon in what proved to be the championship match of the four-team round-robin tourney; Avon, local volleyball fans are aware, will also be at that sectional, hosting it in fact.
But because of that "almost" word, North finished the day with a 1-2 record and third place while the Braves wound up 2-1 and runner-up to the Orioles.
North's bid for revenge against South didn't begin promisingly for the Patriots. The Braves broke a 5-5 tie with five straight points in the first set and never trailed the rest of the way.
But the Patriots got off to a 4-0 start in the second set, Sadie Egan serving a pair of early aces — the Patriots had 13 of those in the three sets, a big contrast over the earlier meeting between the two — and had the lead the rest of the way.
North had a 9-8 lead in the third set after a block by Marlee Craft, who had six kills and three blocks in the match. But South got the next six points in a service run by Mia Loyd (23 assists and three aces) and held on. Lilly Merk had 10 kills and five blocks for the Braves.
"We lost [to South] in three [sets], but we took one from them today," North coach Trenton Smith said later. "We hope we see [the Braves] at the sectional. It's hard to beat a team three times."
No doubt suffering a post-South letdown, the Patriots nearly stumbled in their final match against Brown County. After taking a 23-12 lead, North let the Eagles rally to take a 26-25 lead before the Patriots got the last three points of the first set, and North had to rally from a 16-13 deficit in the second set to finish it off with a 12-2 run, including its last six points.
"It's been a long week, and [the closeness of that match] is not something I'm too concerned about," Smith said. "Brown County is a scrappy team and they served us pretty tough."
North junior Carly Mason had 15 assists — including the 1,000th of her career — and four aces against Brown County, while Julia Ross had 13 kills.
The 2022 Avon team is not one of the best coach Scott McQueen has fielded, but the name on the jersey may have been enough early in the last match as South fell behind 8-1. Once the Braves settled down, however, they were the better team for quite a while and had a 22-20 lead after back-to-back aces by Merk. But the Braves had service errors at 24-24 and 25-25 and lost 27-25.
"Pressure serves [with the score] in the 20s are worth three times that many points," South coach Brian Payne said after the match. "That changed the momentum completely, and then [the Orioles] came out and put it to us."
It was 10-10 in the second set before Avon went on a 15-6 tear to wrap up its championship.
"Their defense was better than our offense," Payne said. "Our serve-receive was fine, but [the Orioles] got a lot of hands on our attacks."
Most spectacular player in the final match was Avon's Alexis Maesch, who emphatically had seven kills and six blocks. Maesch is the younger of two sisters — her older sibling is playing for Georgia — who came up through the COA program before their family moved to Hendricks County.
Payne confirmed after the tournament that plans are for it to be an annual event, ideally with some high-profile additions to the field.
