They were being outshot, outrebounded and outdefended Friday night, but Terre Haute North's girls were still within nine points when Zoe Stewart opened the fourth quarter of high school girls basketball with a 3-pointer.
But visiting Avon, as it did on more than one occasion, responded with an 11-2 run and handed North its first loss of the season by a 58-43 score.
"We cut it to nine, and we had the ball," coach Mike Allen pointed out later. "But we're not very good students of game to know what we need at that point . . . everybody wants to be a hero."
North led 7-5 at the midpoint of the first quarter, but Avon's decisive run was a 24-4 one that put the visitors up 29-11 early in the second quarter.
Not only were the Orioles red-hot from 3-point range — 8 for 16 for the first half — they were slowing the Patriots to a crawl defensively. If deflections were kept, the visitors may have set some kind of record.
"If you don't practice at game speed, you're gonna make soft passes," Allen said after the game. "You can't just flip a switch from playing soft to playing hard."
North had a run of its own in the second quarter, cutting that 29-11 deficit to 32-22 as Zoe Stewart scored twice, Shaelynn Bell hit a 3-pointer and Anslee Michael added two free throws.
"I liked our fight and our effort, to come back from being 18 down," Allen said. "We're an unselfish team that looks for each other — sometimes to a fault."
But after getting back in contention, the Patriots gave up the decisive run, that included the Orioles' second banked-in 3-pointer of the game.
Haley Nichols used her bulk inside and her shooting touch outside to lead Avon with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Brooke Shelton added 12 points and Sidney Jones had 10 off the bench.
Stewart had a game-high 18 points for North, with Bell adding 14. The Michael sisters, Anslee and Preslee, combined for the other 11.
North is back on the road tonight, facing the Martinsville team that handed Avon its only loss.
"We'll have our hands full again," Allen said. "[The Artesians] are going to be just aggressive [as Avon was] — probably more aggressive.
"But if we learn from it, this won't be a bad loss."
