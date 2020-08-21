Chris Barrett is not likely to look back at the 2019 high school football season at Terre Haute North as one of his fondest memories, and the team's 2-8 record is only part of the reason.
This year, the Patriot coach feels, will be something different.
"I'm very optimistic," Barrett told the Tribune-Star recently. "We've already had a great year with attitude, coachability and work ethic.
"[The Patriots] showed up in shape [despite being unable to meet together in the summer]. We're behind, like everybody else, but we're as far along as we probably could be."
The Patriots scrimmaged against South Vermillion last Saturday and open their regular season Friday night at Northview.
"There are a lot of solid players in [the Patriot locker room]," Barrett said. "We have a little more depth, a lot more experience and a little more speed . . . the care factor is way up [a hint about last season's disappointments] and they're definitely fun to coach."
North beat Northview 7-0 last season when Jace Russell caught a touchdown pass for the only score in a classic defensive battle.
The versatile Russell (5-foot-9, 170) is on his way to earning his fourth varsity letter, but he's back at quarterback Friday after taking over that spot midway through the 2019 season.
The receiving corps is still is good hands with seniors Eli Moody (5-11, 180) and Deven Stillwell (6-1, 165), with sophomore Jaden Wayt (6-3, 170) also likely to become a factor.
A pair of sophomores, Damon Sturm (5-11, 160) and Jesiah Richardson (6-0, 230) could be the starters at running back, but some veterans off the defensive unit are also available for a few carries.
Standouts up front are senior tackle K.C. Bowling (6-4, 275) and senior center Kyle Merritt (6-0, 265). Junior Dylan Hersman (6-4, 240) moves from guard to tackle and sophomores Jimmy McDonald (6-0, 245) and Connor Howard (6-3, 255) will be the guards.
"We have depth at the skill positions," the coach said, "and we like our first five offensive linemen. We're not sure how deep we are [on the line] yet."
North's defense got worn down last season trying to hold the fort while the Patriot offense was scoring just 79 points in the team's last eight games, but it still might be the team's stronger unit led by seniors Jack Dailey (5-9, 155) at free safety and Conner Lutz (5-8, 170) at linebacker.
Dailey, Barrett said, is "a three-year starter and a natural-born leader; it matters to him." Lutz, already a two-time all-conference player, "has been there since he was a freshman," Barrett said, "and is proof you don't have to be big to be a good football player."
Other defensive standouts include junior linebacker Donavan Cherry (5-11, 200) and senior ends Keegan Collins (6-1, 170) and Jazz Brown (5-11, 230).
Senior cornerbacks Jayson Cottrell (5-10, 186) and Jonathan Norris (5-9, 150) and junior strong safety Griffin Klingerman (5-10, 180) also have starting experience.
Juniors Griffin Graham (5-8, 175) and Sammy Saunders (6-2, 175) are vying for the strongside linebacker spot, while the defensive tackle positions will be rotated among several players including some of the offensive line starters.
The Patriots open with four straight road games, not playing at home until Sept. 18 against Bloomington North.
