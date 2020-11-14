Their names are Aidan McCormick (6-foot-1, 225 pounds), Kaleb Caudle (6-2, 275), Hunter Webb (5-11, 250), Trey Morrell (6-4, 260) and Nate Pickel (6-3, 230), and you won't find those names anywhere on the stat sheet at the bottom of this story.
But Danville's offensive line may have been the biggest factor Saturday evening as the host Warriors defended their Class 3A football regional championship with a 35-16 win over Sullivan.
The Golden Arrows have been a proud defensive unit this season, but Danville's two-year starting quarterback Kale Payne — still just a junior — passed for 194 yards in the first half and tailback Matthew McGovern — alas, also returning next fall — rushed for 138 yards, and both those sets of statistics came with relative ease. Payne, in particular, was unhurried in the pocket.
So once Sullivan's game-opening drive came up short, the visitors were in trouble.
Sullivan took the opening kickoff and quickly moved into Danville territory. Three runs by Jaeden King picked up one first down, the Arrows drew the Warriors offside on fourth down to get another, and King's desperate lunge on a fourth-down run was barely short of picking up a third.
"If we punch that one in there, it may have been a different game," coach Blaine Powell of Sullivan said after the game.
That Sullivan drive had used up five minutes, but once the Warriors got the ball the tempo picked up. Danville went 70 yards in seven plays and 91 seconds for a 7-0 lead.
Sullivan's next drive ended with an interception, but Grant Bell of the Arrows got the ball back with a pick of his own on the very next play — the first of three interceptions by the Arrows.
But this Sullivan series was a three-and-out, and McGovern — who didn't play in Danville's first two offensive series — made his presence known immediately with a 39-yard run. Three plays later the Warriors got another short touchdown run, and Sullivan's deficit was 14-0.
Sullivan's defense forced a punt on Danville's next series, but the Danville defense wasn't giving up anything. Danville had a four-play, 49-yard drive midway through the second quarter; picked up a fumble to set up an 8-yard scoring drive; and, to add insult to injury, scored with 3.1 seconds left in the half on what appeared to be a blown defensive assignment.
"[The Warriors are] a good team, but I felt we didn't come out and compete at the start of the game," Powell said. "We let a 10- or 12-yard play deflate us, and it steamrolled on us in the first half."
There was still a half to play, however — albeit one with a running clock — and the Arrows came out for the third quarter determined to enjoy it.
An interception by Caleb Hughes stopped Danville's first drive, but the Arrows also turned the ball over.
Then a 35-yard punt return by Bell set up Sullivan in Danville territory and Rowdy Adams scored on a 31-yard quarterback draw. Karver Queen got a pick-six a few plays later, the Arrows used a trick formation for two 2-point conversions, and there were smiles among the visitors as the game ended.
"We've dealt with a lot of adversity," said Powell, who revealed that two Arrows had been ruled out of the game as recently as Thursday, "and it seemed to take a lot of air out of us. We challenged [the Arrows] to come out and compete in the second half, and they did."
Despite never getting to celebrate their first-ever sectional championship, the Arrows enjoyed a historic season.
"For everything we went through, the kids really played well," Powell concluded. "It's been a really difficult season for every team and for us to get a chance to play 12 games was awesome."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.