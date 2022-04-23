When Wabash Valley citizens ventured outside Saturday, the first thing they might have noticed was the 80-plus-degree heat on the warmest day of 2022 so far.
But when male high school golfers stepped onto the Rea Park course for the annual Bob Arnett Invitational on Saturday, most of them seemed to notice the wind.
Terre Haute North coach Chuck Payne, who is not believed to be a meteorologist, said there was a steady 20-mph wind with gusts up to 35 mph. "Can't hardly keep your hat on," Payne mentioned.
With scores higher than usual because of constant blowing air, Bloomington North captured the team portion of the 18-hole tournament with a 341, eight strokes higher than the 2021 Arnett Invitational champion Terre Haute South. In fact, the top four teams last year finished better than 341.
This year, the Braves' "A" team finished second with a 346 and Payne's Terre Haute North "A" squad was third at 347. Cloverdale, which won the Northview Invitational championship April 9, came in fourth Saturday at 355.
There was a big difference in individual scores from 2021 to 2022 too.
Three players — Sullivan seniors Wyatt Piel and Gavin Jenkins and South freshman Peyton Turner — tied for the best score at 82. Then Piel shot a par — compared to bogeys for Jenkins and Turner — on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to earn medalist honors.
In comparison, last year's Arnett Invitational medalist — Northview's Benjamin Goshen, who has since graduated — shot an even-par 72.
"I birdied the first hole and got off to a good start," explained Piel, who triple-bogeyed No. 17 to allow his competition to creep closer.
After the three-way tie was discovered on the scoreboard, Piel, Jenkins and Turner headed to the par-4 first hole for the playoff. From there, Turner and Jenkins each two-putted for a bogey while Piel was two-putting for a par.
All three players insisted they didn't know they were in the medalist hunt as they battled the last few holes. Without knowing it, Turner missed his chance by three-putting for a bogey on No. 18.
Still, the young man is a freshman and Terre Haute South coach Chris Cassell was surprised that Turner performed so well.
"It's always nice when you have a freshman come in and shoot the lowest score of the tournament [along with the Sullivan duo] out of 105 kids," Cassell told the Tribune-Star. "That was very encouraging."
"I think I played well," Turner added. "My irons were solid around the greens and my putting was exceptional. . . . The wind didn't faze me much."
Cassell figured the wind might favor his team a little bit because his players are accustomed to practicing and playing home matches at Rea Park, where there's plenty of open areas.
"This is not a course you want to play when it's windy," he noted.
Meanwhile, Jenkins described his round as "pretty constant throughout the day." His downfall came when his chip on his second shot of the first (and only) playoff hole dropped short of the green, forcing him to chip again before he could putt.
As a team, the Golden Arrows placed fifth with a 358.
Although West Vigo's roster is not filled with as many experienced golfers as the previous teams mentioned, coach Jordan Pearson praised his top two performers as the Vikings totaled 394 Saturday.
"We had two guys break 100 — Derek Dean with a 93 and Easton Garzolini with a 96," Pearson pointed out. "This is the first year for both of them coming out and playing [competitive golf]. So to break a hundred in their second tournament, I'm pretty proud of them. . . . I'm proud of the improvements that everybody's making."
From Payne's perspective, he admitted that "in general the wind kicked our butts."
But he found the silver lining in that it was "a good learning experience" should the Patriots encounter stiff winds later in the season.
The Bob Arnett Invitational is named after the longtime Terre Haute South golf coach and Tribune-Star golf columnist who died in October 2019.
