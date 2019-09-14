Sullivan dropped to 1-3 for the season and 0-2 in Western Indiana Conference high school football games Friday night as North Putnam tied the game with four seconds left in regulation play and won 42-41 in overtime.
Sullivan built a 21-7 lead and led 28-13 at halftime. North Putnam scored 22 points in the second half.
The Arrows widened their lead from 28-27 to 35-27 when Jackson Shake caught his second touchdown pass from Kyle Vernelson with less than a minute to go, but the Cougars answered and got the 2-point conversion.
Sullivan got the ball first in overtime and Vernelson scored on a 1-yard run. The Golden Arrows attempted a 2-point conversion, but the run was stopped, and North Putnam's Maverick Summers threw his fourth touchdown pass for the Cougars.
Sullivan=13=15=0=7=6=—=41
North Putnam=0=13=6=16=7=—=42
S — Kevin Figg 22 pass from Kyle Vernelson (Giuseppe Leone kick)
S — Kenton Williams 1 run (kick failed)
NP — Aidan Baker 1 run (Brayden Polley kick)
S — Zack Green 5 pass from Vernelson (Randy Kelley run)
NP — Lucius Alexander 42 pass from Maverick Summers (kick failed)
S — Jackson Shake 12 pass from Vernelson (Leone kick)
NP — Kalib Lawrence 25 pass from Summers (run failed)
NP — Payton Patterson 1 run (Lawrence pass from Summers)
S — Shake 11 pass from Vernelson (Leone kick)
NP — Lawrence 2 pass from Summers (Baker pass from Summers)
S — Vernelson 1 run (run failed)
NP — Gunner Burress 10 pass from Summers (Polley kick)
Next — Sullivan (1-3, 0-2 in WIC West) will host South Vermillion and North Putnam (4-0, 2-0) goes to Cloverdale next Friday.
In other games Friday:
• Linton 38, North Vermillion 20 — At Cayuga, Trey Goodman ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the visiting Miners won.
“We schedule Linton to beat them,” Coach Brian Crabtree of North Vermillion said, “but if we don’t, we know we’re going to learn some things about our team we won’t learn from any other team we play.”
Luke Lannan rushed for 107 yards and Devyn Robertson caught eight passes for 109 yards for the Miners, now 3-1, while Brennan Ellis passed for 227 yards and Wyatt Reynolds had 78 yards rushing and 54 yards receiving for the Falcons, also 3-1.
Both teams are at home this Friday, Linton against Boonville and North Vermillion against Riverton Parke.
• Parke Heritage 26, Attica 6 — At Rockville, undefeated Class A No. 6 Wolves bested team that defeated them in sectional last season.
They improved to 4-0, 3-0 in Wabash River Conference and will go for 5-0 mark at Eastern Greene this week while Attica suffered first defeat and will be on rebound at Fountain Central.
• Seeger 50, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, visiting team evened record at 2-2 and 1-2 in WRC.
The Panthers (1-3, 1-2) will be at North Vermillion on Friday.
In Illinois:
• Casey 21, Newton 6 — At Casey, Storm Washburn rushed for 240 yards and all three touchdowns as the Warriors picked up their first win of the year.
Now 1-2 both overall and in Little Illini Conference play, the Warriors play at unbeaten Flora this week. Newton, 1-2 and 0-2, hosts Lawrenceville.
• Flora 8, Robinson 2 — At Flora, the Maroons suffered their first conference loss and are 1-2 overall. They host Marshall this week.
Saturday games
• North Central 21, Indiana Deaf 8 — At Indianapolis, the Thunderbirds picked up their first win of the season with a solid second-half effort.
Now 1-3, North Central plays at North Knox this Friday.
• Lawrenceville 22, Paris 20 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the host Indians came up with a huge upset in Little Illini Conference play.
Winless in the LIC a year ago, Lawrenceville handed the Tigers their first conference loss in the past two seasons. Paris, 2-1 both overall and in the LIC, hosts Red Hill this Friday.
• Martinsville at Abingdon-Avon, too late.
