Visiting Sullivan continued its bid for the top of the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division with a 45-0 blanking of Edgewood on Friday in high school football.
Now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the WIC Gold, the Golden Arrows can share the division championship by winning at home next Friday against Indian Creek.
Edgewood, 1-5 and 0-3, will be at Northview.
In other Friday games:
• Northview 26, Guerin Catholic 20 — At Brazil, the Knights prevailed in a hard-fought nonconference game.
Now 5-1 overall, the Knights continue their own bid for a share of the WIC Gold with a home game against Edgewood this coming Friday.
Guerin Catholic, 1-6, will host Class 4A power East Central that night.
• South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21 — At Clinton, Gabe Clay rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats turned to their ground game to trounce the Mustangs in a Wabash River Conference game.
Now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the WRC, South Vermillion plays at Seeger this Friday. Fountain Central, 3-4 and 2-3, will host North Vermillion.
• Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26 — At Cayuga, Christian Johnson returned to the Wolves' lineup in a big way, passing for 343 yards and five touchdowns and also scoring twice on the ground while gaining 79 yards.
Parke Heritage, 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference, hosts Riverton Parke this week while North Vermillion, 3-4 and 2-3, is at Fountain Central.
• North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Panthers scored first on a touchdown by Derek Lebron set up by big runs by Derron Hazzard, but the host Thunderbirds did the rest of the scoring in a nonconference game.
Now 2-4 after a second straight win, the Thunderbirds will host Traders Point Christian this week while the Panthers, 2-4, will be at Parke Heritage.
• Linton 38, North Knox 24 — At Bicknell, the visiting Miners got revenge for a 2021 loss and remained unbeaten for the season.
Now 7-0, Linton will be at Eastern Greene this week. North Knox, 5-2, will host North Daviess.
• Paris 49, Marshall 6 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers put together their best game of the season for a Little Illini Conference win.
Now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the LIC, Paris will be at Olney this week while Marshall, 0-6 and 0-5, hosts Red Hill.
• Robinson 14, Newton 0 — At Newton, Ill., the visiting Maroons posted a shutout in a key Little Illini Conference game.
Newton's loss gives unbeaten Mt. Carmel a two-game lead in the LIC standings with three games remaining. Robinson, 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the LIC, tries to stay in contention by hosting Lawrenceville this week while Newton, 4-2 and 3-2, hosts Mt. Carmel.
