When Sullivan takes the court Saturday at the Class 3A Washington Semistate against Beech Grove, there appears to be one thing the high school basketball fans of the Golden Arrows can count on.
The Arrows won’t be scared.
Still looking for respect despite a 25-2 record and the state’s No. 4 ranking, Sullivan is considered the underdog by some against the unranked 20-6 Hornets — possibly because every tournament game so far has been an adventure.
“These kids have faced a lot of adversity,” coach Jeff Moore pointed out this week. “They were down 16 to [Evansville] Bosse and came back, they were down 11 to North Harrison and came back, and in the sectional they were down two with 6.2 seconds left and Pike Central shooting free throws.”
Sullivan won all four of its tournament games, however, three on last-second shots by Randy Kelley and a “blowout” 89-85 win over Bosse in the regional championship helped by a key blocked shot by Luke Adams in the final seconds.
And there are several reasons for their success, the Arrows said this week.
Kelley mentioned this week that he wants his team to “get a lead and keep a lead,” this week, but the frequent — but not only — hero also said, “We play together. We don’t give up on each other and keep fighting.”
Adams, listed at 5-foot-10, guards one of the other teams top scoring threats — including post players occasionally — and said the best thing about the Arrows is “our fight. We keep looking forward, we keep each other’s heads high and we keep playing basketball and having fun.”
“Randy [Kelley] says, ‘If there’s time on the clock, we have a chance to win,’ added senior guard Rocco Roshel. “Anything can happen if there’s time on that clock.”
“I like how hard we try,” said sophomore reserve Javyn Woodard. “We’re never out of any game.”
“We never give up. We always play like it’s our last game,” said junior Eli Gettinger. “I think we were the only people in that gym [at the Washington Regional] still thinking ‘We’re in this game’ after we got behind 16-0.”
Senior post player Jack Ridgway said this week there’s another thing he likes about his team.
“Everybody wants to get better,” Ridgway said. “We’re all willing to do whatever it takes to make the team better, even if that means not playing or not scoring.”
Ridgway’s last comment was significant because he’s one of the Arrows who doesn’t score much.
“When you have a really great point guard like Randy [Kelley], a great shooter like Rocco [Roshel] and a dominator in the paint like Jackson [Hills, who was unavailable the day his teammates were interviewed], our biggest need is a big who can rebound and play defense -- just like Dennis Rodman,” Ridgway said.
Gettinger’s role — and he played it well in both games last weekend -- involves mostly offense, fitting for a player who scored more than 2,000 points for his middle school team.
“I got to play up [with the eighth-graders] from fourth grade on,” he explained modestly this week. His role now, he added, is to “come off the bench and spark ‘em up, get the energy flowing.”
Woodard has emerged as another defender. “I come off the bench and play defense at the end of games,” he said, “and if somebody’s scoring a lot, I come in to stop him.”
The statewide predictors aren’t the only ones who doubted the Arrows, Adams said.
“A lot of people questioned if we would be any good [when the season started],” he pointed out. “But we don’t get down on each other. We know all we have to do is hit a couple of shots and we’re back in it.”
“We’re winners, and we have a fun time doing it,” Roshel said. “All these guys [on the team] are crazy, unique in their own way. Very high energy.”
“We’re all pretty confident in close situations — because we’ve been in enough of them,” said Kelley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.