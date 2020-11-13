In another "only in 2020" moment, Sullivan will play its first-ever high school football regional game Saturday afternoon without technically ever having won a sectional championship game.
Coronavirus and COVID-19 are the cause for both of those facts. The Golden Arrows didn't get to host Washington last Friday for the Class 3A Sectional 30 championship game because too many of the Hatchets were in quarantine, and they'll play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Danville because three of their own players will be eligible to return from their own quarantines that day.
The affected Arrows, none of whom had symptoms, were identified as having the most contact with an infected Vincennes Lincoln player in their most recent win Oct. 30.
While the Arrows and their fans celebrated on the field at Vincennes that night, that was a consequence of the hard-fought 28-26 victory. And although it turned out to have been for a sectional championship, there was no trophy involved.
"It was a big disappointment," said coach Blaine Powell, who learned last Wednesday that Friday's championship game at Sullivan would not be played. "These kids have earned [a right to celebrate on their field]."
"We were very upset," senior running back Jaeden King agreed. "It doesn't feel right to have something handed to you instead of earning it. We were missing [the championship experience], especially the fans and the excitement."
"We'd never won [a sectional] before, but it wasn't the way we expected," added senior lineman Landin Huff.
Powell doesn't expect any kind of letdown this weekend as a result, of course.
"These kids have faced a lot of adversity, but they just show up and nothing bothers them," the coach said. "And we are truly blessed to be sitting here with 11 games in."
On Saturday the Arrows hope to celebrate both a sectional and a regional championship, although the task won't be easy. Danville is 9-0 (to Sullivan's 8-3) and is the defending sectional and regional champion. The Warriors beat Vincennes Lincoln 35-14 in last season's regional.
"[The Warriors are] a very good team: disciplined, very well coached . . . they're not undefeated by accident," Powell said. "They've got some dudes on defense."
On the other hand . . .
"They run a lot of the things we do," Powell continued, "and I feel good about us. We're hitting our stride at the right time."
The three players returning from quarantine have kept up with things from home by viewing practice film on their laptops and participating in Zoom meetings with their position groups. "Like I said, adversity," Powell said. "They're taking it like champs, and they'll be ready to roll. They're experienced kids and they'll be OK."
Having a week off between games could work in Sullivan's favor too.
"Anytime you get a little bit of rest, it gives you back some health," Powell said.
"We got a little bit of a break, and it kind of brought us down a level," said Huff.
So what will it take on Saturday?
"I believe we can win," said King. "We have to execute every play, finish every play like it's your last. And win every day at practice, get a little better every day."
"We have to have a good mentality," said Huff. "Consistency. Doing the same things we usually do."
"We've got to match the physical play," Powell said. "Block and tackle well. We can't turn it over, and we have to be patient and take our shots when we can."
