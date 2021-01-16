Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.