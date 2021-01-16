A 14-0 run will do a high school basketball team good anytime.
In the perennial dogfight that Western Indiana Conference boys basketball has become in the 2020-2021 season, such a spurt is usually lethal, and it was Saturday night at Sullivan where the host Golden Arrows held off Northview 58-57.
"We're disappointed. Very disappointed," coach Michael Byrum of the Knights said afterward. "In our eyes, this is a championship game," and if he isn't technically correct, it was a game that left the Arrows and Edgewood with just one conference loss and dropped Northview among the contenders with two setbacks.
And the Golden Arrows' run came just when it appeared the visitors might be ready to pull away.
The lead changed hands five times with two ties in the first quarter, but Northview got the last five points of that period; that started a 12-2 run and gave the visitors a 24-15 lead early in the second quarter.
Sullivan got back within 29-26 by halftime and got the first basket of the third quarter, but then Caleb Swearingen scored seven Northview points in just two possessions — two 3-pointers, the second one part of a four-point play — and the Northview lead was back to eight, and stayed there after a trade of baskets.
But Sullivan's Braden Flanagan hit a 3-pointer, Randy Kelley hit one of two free throws, Flanagan drove to the hoop for another basket and Kelley drove for a three-point play. In a matter of about two minutes the Golden Arrows had taken a 39-38 lead, and they padded it when Kelley twice set up Flanagan baskets (the second of those another 3-pointer).
That 44-38 lead didn't look insurmountable at the time, but the Knights never caught up — and the Arrows made sure down the stretch that Northview would have to play a lot of defense in trying to do so. "We allowed them to dictate tempo," Byrum said later, "and then we kinda ran out of gas [with a couple of key reserves unavailable]."
The Knights quickly got within 44-42 on two baskets by Drew Cook, and were within 46-45 following another Swearingen 3-pointer. But Kelley earned another three-point play in the final seconds of the third quarter, and the fourth period was essentially a constant trade of scores. Sullivan missed half of its last six free throws, but Northview couldn't get the ball back after Swearingen's final 3-pointer with less than a second to play.
Asked after the game if the third quarter was the best his team had played in a while, coach Jeff Moore of the Arrows amended the statement to "the entire second half [was that good]." He gave Friday night's escape against West Vigo some of the credit.
"Last night we didn't show any patience [offensively] at all," Moore said, "and we let West Vigo penetrate whenever they wanted. [Tonight] our defense was as good as it's been all year."
Flanagan led Sullivan with 21 points. Kelley scored 16, grabbed five rebounds and was the orchestrator with seven assists. Jackson Hills had 13 points and eight rebounds and Gabe Pirtle had an unsung-hero kind of game with seven rebounds and three assists while also guarding Swearingen.
"Gabe does all the unsung stuff," Moore agreed. "He got his hands on a lot of basketballs."
Swearingen led all scorers with 23 points for the Knights, with Brevin Cooper adding 16, Cook 10 and Jacob Fowler eight points plus eight rebounds. Those four did all the Northview scoring, however.
"It's an extremely tough conference," Byrum said after the game. "I used to be an assistant at Center Grove, and it's similar to the [Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference] in that every game is a fight."
"The conference is as deep as it's been since we've been in it," Moore agreed.
NORTHVIEW (57) — Swearingen 8-17 1-1 23, DeHart 0-4 0-0 0, Fowler 4-4 0-0 8, Cook 4-9 0-0 10, Cooper 4-10 7-8 16, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Roembke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 FG, 8-9 FT, 57 TP.
SULLIVAN (58) — Hills 5-7 3-4 13, King 0-2 0-0 0, Pirtle 1-6 0-0 2, Kelley 5-10 5-7 16, Flanagan 7-9 4-6 21, Roshel 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-40 FG, 12-17 FT, 58 TP.
Northview=17=12=16=12=—=57
Sullivan=13=13=23=9=—=58
3-point shooting — Northview 9-18 (Swearingen 6-9, Cook 2-6, Cooper 1-1, DeHart 0-1, Ellis 0-1), Sullivan 4-11 (Flanagan 3-4, Kelley 1-2, Roshel 0-1, King 0-2, Adams 0-2). Total fouls — Northview 15, Sullivan 12. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Northview 7, Sullivan 7. Rebounds — Northview 25 (Fowler 8, DeHart 5, Swearingen 4, Cooper 4, Cook, Ellis, Roembke, Team 1), Sullivan 27 (Hills 8, Pirtle 7, Kelley 5, Adams 2, Roshel, Team 4). Assists — Northview 8 (DeHart 3, Cooper 3, Fowler 2), Sullivan 14 (Kelley 7, Pirtle 3, King 2, Flanagan 2). Steals — Northview 4 (Cooper 2, Swearingen, DeHart), Sullivan 5 (Hills 2, Kelley 2, Adams). Blocks — Northview 2 (Swearingen, Fowler), Sullivan 0.
JV — Sullivan 40 (Eli Gettinger 15), Northview 37 (Jared Parkey 9).
Next — Northview (5-4, 3-2 WIC) hosts Terre Haute North on Tuesday. Sullivan (10-2, 4-1) plays next Saturday at White River Valley.
