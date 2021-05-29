Sullivan's girls had to fight their way through three three-set matches Saturday afternoon at the Center Grove Semistate for high school tennis, but got victories in two of them — as well as winning twice in straight sets — to defeat Lawrenceburg 4-1 and move into Friday's state quarterfinals.
The 25-0 Golden Arrows will face sixth-ranked Homestead — "I think they're the first ranked team we've played," coach Wes Kirk said Saturday evening — at noon, back at Center Grove.
Semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indianapolis North Central.
Sullivan had an early 2-0 lead Saturday when the doubles team of Lexie Baker and Courtney Lueking polished off their opponents in two quick sets and Hanna Burkhart won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Burkhart and Lueking had delivered valedictory addresses a few hours earlier at the Sullivan graduation ceremony.
Then came the suspense.
"We had won the first set in two of the other spots," Kirk said, "but then we lost the second sets. So we were still on the teeter-totter."
It was Annie Smith, still undefeated at No. 3 singles, who alleviated some of the pressure. A tiebreaker away from clinching the match in her second set, Smith won the third set in a rout.
"Annie had a wonderful start to the third set," a relieved Kirk said. "She was up 1-0, then 3-0, then 5-0" and eventually won 6-0 to extend the Arrows' season to its final weekend.
Sarah Francis and Peyton Sisil also won their third set in a match decided by three 7-5 sets. Paige Chickadaunce, who had lost her first set but won her second, lost a 6-4 third set.
"I didn't feel like any of them were easy," Kirk said after the match. "It was a long, draining day — but in the end, a good day."
Sullivan 4, Lawrenceburg 1
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Elle McMullen 6-4, 6-3; Marie Grace Safaviyan (L) def. Paige Chickadaunce 2-6, 6-4, 4-6; Annie Smith (S) def. Evelyn McAndrew 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Ella McAndrew-Calli Pope 7-5, 5-7, 7-5; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Jasmyn Blackburn-Lola Safaviyan 6-1, 6-4.
Next — Sullivan (25-0) meets sixth-ranked Homestead at noon Friday in the state quarterfinals. Lawrenceburg finished 18-3.
