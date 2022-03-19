Sullivan's magic finally ran out — but only barely — on Saturday afternoon at the Class 3A Washington Semistate, Beech Grove escaping with a 62-58 overtime high school basketball victory.
The Golden Arrows controlled the game from the last half of the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter, when they took a 41-35 lead on a layup by Jackson Hills.
"We had a six-point lead and then we didn't make any shots," coach Jeff Moore said afterward, and the Hornets scored seven straight points to set up seven lead changes in the last 3:40 of regulation time.
Randy Kelley put the Arrows ahead for the last time on a driving layup with 35 seconds left, but he missed a tough shot after the Hornets scored at the other end. Beech Grove missed a free throw with 9.9 seconds left that left it a two-point game, and Kelley rebounded the miss and threw to Rocco Roshel for a tying layup with 3.1 seconds to go that sent the game to overtime tied at 51.
But there were two instances where what appeared to be a big break for the Golden Arrows turned out to be the reverse, and one of them came in the first 23 seconds of overtime. An unfortunate foul on a 3-point shot gave the Hornets three free throws and they missed them all — only to have Jeremiah Tate rebound the last miss and score, drawing Luke Adams' fifth foul in the process.
The previous good-to-bad break had come in the fourth quarter. Beech Grove's best player, 6-foot-6 Anthony Ball, fouled out with 4:39 left in the game, but that advantage was nullified when Hills picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in the 59 seconds after that.
"Both of [those situations] were big," Moore agreed after the game. "We can't afford to lose either one of them, and we lost both . . . that's the way the game is. You can't complain about it."
Sullivan never tied or regained the lead the rest of the way, but the Arrows didn't quit, and no one expected them to.
Kelley had a basket, two free throws and an assist on an Eli Gettinger 3-pointer to account for all the Sullivan points in overtime, and he scored with less than 30 seconds to go to bring the Arrows within 59-58.
But Tate hit both free throws when he was fouled with 16.5 seconds left, Kelley missed a 3-point fallaway shot, and Beech Grove's Rylan Horen was fouled after rebounding the shot.
"I told [the other Arrows] that [Horen] was gonna miss both shots and we'd come down and make a shot," Kelley said after the game, and Horen did miss the first one. But he made the second, and Kelley missed from halfcourt as the buzzer sounded.
Moore had warned earlier in the week that the Hornets would come out pressing, and the Hornets' length and quickness forced the Arrows into five uncharacteristic turnovers in the first quarter. Beech Grove closed out that period with an 8-2 run and led 22-14 after eight minutes.
The next two quarters, however, the Hornets got just 13 points and the Arrows found holes in their defense. An 8-1 Sullivan run tied the score at 28-28, although Beech Grove got the last basket of the first half.
Kelley took over early in the third quarter, scoring three straight baskets before assisting Adams for another score, and that 8-0 run had Sullivan ahead 37-32.
Kelley led all scorers with 24 points and also had six rebounds and eight assists for Sullivan. Hills scored 11 with seven rebounds, Roshel scored 10 and Jack Ridgway led the Arrows with eight rebounds, including a huge putback in the fourth quarter.
"The kids fought back and they played hard," Moore said.
Ball had just five points but a game-high nine rebounds for Beech Grove and Jeremiah Alexander, Adams' defensive target most of the game, had 14. But the Arrows didn't always have answers for Jaleel Edwards, who led the Hornets with 17 points and had three big baskets in Beech Grove's fourth-quarter comeback.
"[Edwards] drove us all night," Moore said after the game.
"The ball bounced their way a couple of times, and that's what it takes to win the game," Kelley said afterward. "We had a great season, nothing to hang our heads about. We're all proud of how this season went."
"This has been a great group," Moore concluded. "Three conference titles, two sectionals, one regional, and the best record and the most wins in the history of the school.
"It's been a great year."
BEECH GROVE (62) — Edwards 8-14 0-0 17, Alexander 4-8 3-4 14, Ball 0-3 5-6 7, Tate 3-6 4-7 10, Thompkins 0-1 0-0 0, Holland 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 3-9 8, Henderson 1-3 0-0 2, Horen 2-4 2-3 6, Thacker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 FG, 17-29 FT, 62 TP.
SULLIVAN (58) -- Hills 5-8 1-2 11, Adams 4-8 0-0 8, Ridgway 1-3 0-0 2, Kelley 9-23 6-8 24, R.Roshel 4-7 0-0 10, Gettinger 1-4 0-0 3, Woodard 0-1 0-0 0, M.Roshel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 FG, 7-10 FT, 58 TP.
Beech Grove=22=8=5=16=11=—=62
Sullivan=14=14=11=12=7=—=58
3-point shooting — BG 5-14 (Alexander 3-5, Edwards 1-2, Brown 1-4, Thompkins 0-1, Horen 0-1, Thacker 0-1), Sullivan 3-17 (R.Roshel 2-5, Gettinger 1-4, Adams 0-2, Kelley 0-6). Total fouls — BG 15, Sullivan 22. Fouled out — Ball, Hills, Adams. Technical fouls — Horen, Adams. Turnovers — BG 10, Sullivan 11. Rebounds — BG 37 (Ball 9), Sullivan 33 (Ridgway 8, Hills 7, Kelley 6, Adams 5, R.Roshel 2, Gettinger 1, Woodard 1, Team 3). Assists — BG 8 (Tate 4), Sullivan 13 (Kelley 8, Adams 3, R.Roshel, Gettinger). Steals — BG 7 (Tate 3), Sullivan 5 (R.Roshel 2, Gettinger 2, HIlls). Blocks — BG 4 (Ball 4), Sullivan 2 (Hills, Gettinger).
Next — Beech Grove (21-6) plays for the Class 3A state championship next Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sullivan finished 25-3.
