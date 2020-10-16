Arrows explode in second half to down West Vigo

Sullivan withstood seven first-half penalties and a pair of Kaleb Marrs touchdown passes in the second quarter, exploding for 24 unanswered points in the second half to down visiting West Vigo 38-14 Friday.
It was the 2020 regular-season finale for both Western Indiana Conference high school football rivals at Sportland Field.
“We have to be more consistent offensively,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb told the Tribune-Star afterward. “We had some great offensive moments and some bad breakdowns.”
West Vigo did rack up 14 first downs and Marrs fired TD passes of 7 yards to Shea Andrews and 13 yards to Peyton Clerk to help create a 14-14 halftime tie.
After each team took turns intercepting the other on their opening possessions — Cayden Cinotto for West Vigo and Randy Kelley for Sullivan — the Golden Arrows scored the only TD of the first quarter on a 15-yard run by William Newby.
“The start of the game was just flat,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell assessed.
In the second period, the home team answered the Andrews score with a connection to Tristan Drake from Rowdy Adams, who lofted a 21-yard floater to the uncovered tight end.
Marrs’ toss to Clerk, who got open in the left corner of the end zone, created the halftime tie.
After that, it was all Sullivan.
Three-yard TD runs by Jaeden King (late third quarter) and Newby (early fourth quarter) boosted the Arrows’ advantage to 28-14.
Dylan Williams added a 9-yard touchdown scamper, then Sullivan picked off Marrs for the second time out of three for the night. That set up Giuseppe Leone’s 26-yard field goal with 3:41 left for the final score.
“We blocked really well up front,” Powell said. “Our backs [primarily King and Newby], they hit the holes hard like they’re supposed to.”
King finished with 105 yards rushing on 21 carries, while Newby contributed 97 yards on the ground on 13 attempts.
“We executed very well in the second half,” Powell summarized. “Our kids played hard.”
