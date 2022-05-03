Arrows beat Northview, stay unbeaten in WIC softball

Visiting Northview held Sullivan to one hit and a trio of fly-ball outs in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday in Western Indiana Conference high school softball and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.
Then, as coach Kathy Vossmer of the Knights said later, "[The Golden Arrows] started to time the pitches."
That first inning proved to be the only one in which Sullivan didn't send at least 10 batters to the plate, the result being a 20-2 win for the home team, still unbeaten in the WIC.
Sullivan had 24 hits — at least three for six different Arrows, with Jocey Wible getting four — while eight different players drove in runs and eight different players (or their courtesy runners) scored.
Coach Lela Earley of the Arrows, with a veteran team coming off a state runner-up finish last spring, wasn't in a celebratory mood, however.
"What I'm most proud of," she said, "might be our pitching, and how we've hit the ball."
But all three hits by the Knights — by Mianah Thompson, Olivia Core and Tara Pearce — were of the infield variety on the right side of the diamond, two of them soft line drives that fell in no man's land. Kendal Edmondson and Kate Ridgway could easily have combined for a no-hitter and a shutout, the coach felt, and details like that will be important as the 2022 postseason approaches.
"We're hoping down the stretch that we'll play all aspects of the game and be playing our best game [when it counts most]," she said. "We've had a lot of indoor practices, and it's hard to keep focused when you're inside all the time."
Northview took its second-inning lead when Grace Jones was hit by a pitch, got to third thanks to an infield out and a bunt single by Core, and scored on a wild pitch.
Brooklyn Riley led off the bottom of the inning with a double and her courtesy runner stopped at third on the first of Wible's hits. The throw from the outfield got away, however, Wible taking second, and when the runner at third took a couple of steps toward home a throw back to third went wild to let both runners score.
Before the second inning ended the Knights had made three more errors and the Arrows had scored six more runs. Avery Wiltermood's triple drove in two of them.
"We made a couple of errors, and then we weren't able to stop the errors," Vossmer said after the game. "Sullivan is a good hitting team."
Wiltermood and Riley had doubles in the third inning, when Sullivan had seven hits in a row and scored six more runs, and in the fourth Ridgway had a leadoff double, Gracie Shorter a three-run homer and Edmondson and Wible added more doubles in another six-run rally.
The one-sided loss disguised the fact that the Knights — maybe the Wabash Valley's least experienced team in terms of previous softball experience — continue to improve.
"We played really well last week," Vossmer said after the game, "and as long as we stop the errors from spiraling, we are a good team that's getting better every day."
