Terre Haute South guard Brylan Apholone knew what the situation was for the Braves after two losses to start the season.
“We couldn’t go 0-3. We just needed to win. We needed it badly,” Apholone said.
Apholone made personally sure that South was able to shake off its losing start to the season. The junior drilled a 25-footer with 1.5 seconds left to give the Braves a dramatic 53-50 home victory on Saturday.
Though Apholone did lead the Braves with 17 points, his heroics were the culmination of a solid collective effort that helped South prevail in a classic battle of size against speed.
“It was a total team effort. Our guys went out executed everything we told them to do,” South coach Maynard Lewis said. “Ultimately, Brylan hit the final shot, but they don’t care, they just want to win. They share the ball and really run an offense, set screens for another, and do those things right.”
As mentioned, this was size against speed – Mooresville had the bulk, South has the swiftness – and both teams’ fates rested on when they were best able to take advantage of their main attribute.
For South, this meant keeping brawny bigs Nick Patterson, Luke Fowler, Miles McGowen and Dayton DeVaughn away from the basket. Those big players had their moments, especially Fowler, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds, but not when it came to crunch time. None of those players scored after the 4:48 mark.
“That’s all part of the growth we’ve had. We have guys who are experienced, want to win and want to be coached. With that experience? We didn’t give up. Last year with the inexperience, we might have panicked a little,” Lewis said.
South trailed by one entering the final period. The lead changed four times and there were two ties when Mooresville’s Zach Woodson hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left to put the Pioneers (0-1) up by a point. South responded when Brayden Turner drained a corner 3-pointer with 1:38 left to put the Braves back on top.
Mooresville parried back when Woodson scored with 47.2 seconds left to tie the game at 50. South decided to play for the final shot.
“We did call a play. Sometimes when they take away certain passes, you go to another option. Our unselfishness showed. We found the open guy and he hit it,” Lewis said.
With time winding down, South rotated the ball around the perimeter. Amariyae Wilson slipped it to Turner on the right wing and then Turner fed Apholone five feet behind the 3-point arc just to the left of the top of the key.
“I was just supposed to be there to catch the ball and swing it, but I looked at the clock and noticed there was two seconds left. I had to shoot it … and I felt good doing it,” Apholone said.
The shot was true and time ran out before Mooresville could get the ball back. Apholone celebrated with his teammates in the mostly empty South gym.
“We fought hard the whole way through and I was really proud that we did that,” Apholone said.
Mooresville’s bulk - at one point McGowen and Fowler combined to score 14 straight points – was tough for the Braves to counter. Mooresville took a 27-21 halftime lead and it appeared it would be tough for the Braves to stem the tide. However, Lewis said this was by design.
“We took our beating in the first half knowing we were going to speed the game up in the second half. We played last night and didn’t want to over-exert our energy in the first half,” Lewis explained.
South (1-2) did play with more energy in the third quarter, forcing turnovers and using a 10-4 run to tie the game. Apholone and Wilson proved troublesome for the slower Pioneers. The Braves took the lead twice in the period, but Mooresville eeked ahead for a one-point lead that set up the dramatic fourth quarter.
The Braves next participate in the River City Showcase in Evansville on Friday. The Braves will play Evansville Central at 6 p.m. at the Ford Center. It’s a one-game format for each team.
Lewis is just pleased the Braves have some positive momentum to build on.
“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to build on it. These guys come to practice ready to work,” Lewis said.
