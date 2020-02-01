When a high school basketball team faces the best team in the state one night and perhaps one of the best athletes in the world the next, it's not always a recipe for success.
That's what Terre Haute South encountered on Friday and Saturday, and after a one-sided loss at Bloomington South, the Braves fell 61-36 to visiting Brownsburg in Saturday's homecoming game.
Combine the last two quarters of Friday's loss and the first three of Saturday's game — minus one second-quarter lull — and the Braves played those foes virtually to a standoff, though, which gave coach Maynard Lewis some hope after Saturday's contest.
"We had a great crowd out there," Lewis said. "The guys were ready to play and they executed great on offense. The shots just didn't fall for us."
The Braves, in fact, had just one first-quarter field goal, and that came at the buzzer when Cordell Hanes rebounded his own miss and floated it in. Thanks to six free throws, however, the Braves were within 10-8, tied the score on a tip-in by Daonta Wade to start the second quarter and were still within 13-12 about six minutes before halftime.
Then those shots that didn't fall took their toll. The Bulldogs scored 13 points in a row for a 26-12 lead.
South got a 3-pointer from Brayden Turner and two from Brylan Apholone and was back within 28-21 early in the third quarter. It was still a manageable 43-29 deficit at the third stop.
But the Braves turned the ball over on their first two possessions of the fourth period, Connor Lucas taking a steal to the basket and Pierce Thomas hitting a 3-pointer for the visitors. Now it was 48-29 and out of reach.
The Braves shot 27% from the field for the game, 25% from 3-point range.
"We're having two- or three-minute lapses, and we're getting in holes we can get out of," Lewis said.
South didn't have a double-figure scorer for the game. Apholone led the Braves with nine points, Amariyae Wilson scored seven and Wade had six points and eight rebounds.
Thomas, who was a 25-foot long jumper before he entered high school, led all scorers with 20 points — three 3-pointers, a free throw and five dunks. Lucas scored 15, Quentin Bragg 11 and Luke Lacey had a game-high nine rebounds plus six assists and three steals.
If there was a frustrating thing about the game for the Braves, it was that their shooting percentage wasn't a result of taking bad shots.
"We're letting the offense create shots for us," Lewis said. "We're trying to get away from hunting shots."
And if nothing else, the Braves have the knowledge that their toughest weekend is behind them.
"We've just got to weather the storm," Lewis said. "Take the lessons we learned from this game and go from there."
BROWNSBURG (61) — P.Thomas 8-15 1-2 20, Lackey 1-5 0-0 2, Bragg 4-6 0-0 11, Lucas 6-15 0-0 15, Lacey 1-5 0-0 2, Diallo 2-2 1-2 5, Scholz 2-2 0-0 4, Nolan 1-4 0-0 2, Peck 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Fudge 0-0 0-0 0, Tupuolo 0-1 0-0 0, Ambrose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 FG, 2-4 FT, 61 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (36) — Apholone 3-6 1-2 9, Reddy 1-5 0-0 2, Comer 0-0 0-2 0, Turner 1-6 2-2 5, J.Thomas 1-4 2-2 5, Wilson 2-7 3-3 7, Cord.Hanes 1-3 0-0 2, Wade 3-11 0-0 6, Cort.Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 FG, 8-11 FT, 36 TP.
Brownsburg=10=18=15=18=—=61
Terre Haute South=8=10=11=7=—=36
3-point shooting — Brownsburg 9-22 (Bragg 3-4, P.Thomas 3-7, Lucas 3-11), THS 4-16 (Apholone 2-5, J.Thomas 1-2, Turner 1-3, Cord.Hanes 0-1, Wade 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Richardson 0-2). Total fouls — Brownsburg 11, THS 7. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Brownsburg 9, THS 13. Rebounds — Brownsburg 38 (Lacey 9), THS 28 (Wade 8, Apholone 6, J.Thomas 3, Wilson 3, Comer 2, Turner 2, Reddy, Cord.Hanes, Wilson, Team 1). Assists — Brownsburg 17 (Lacey 6), THS 7 (Wilson 5, Turner, Cord.Hanes). Steals — Brownsburg 9 (Lacey 3), THS 5 (J.Thomas 2, Apholone, Wilson, Cord.Hanes). Blocks — Brownsburg 1 (P.Thomas), THS 0.
JV — Brownsburg 62 (Tabyas Grant 8, Matt Peck 8), Terre Haute South 34 (Parker Mahurin 10).
Next — Terre Haute South (6-12) hosts Northview on Thursday. Brownsburg (14-3) hosts Shelbyville next Saturday.
