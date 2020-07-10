The Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association will conduct its 16th annual all-star game for graduating high school seniors Saturday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m., at a different location than in the past.
But game director Tom Jones warns fans not to come to Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club Park to watch the action.
He doesn’t want you there.
Actually, he does ... but there’s a reason you can’t come unless you’re a relative or close friend of a player or coach who already has a ticket.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, game organizers want to practice social distancing in the crowd. Also, manning the gate will be ticket takers who won’t be handling any money. So nobody will be able to buy a ticket Saturday.
“We’ve pre-sold tickets to the kids for immediate family and friends,” Jones told the Tribune-Star. “We’re trying to restrict how many people are coming to keep the crowd down so we can social-distance.
“Part of the reason we moved it there [to the Boys & Girls Club Park] is so the kids can at least play in front of their families and closest friends. ... At this point, we don’t want any more people coming to the game, as much as we’d love to. Not this year anyway.”
Jones said the game will be streamed on indianasportsnetwork.net, so fans who don’t have tickets can still watch the action on their computers or smartphones.
Coaches are Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) for the Gold Division squad and Brian Oliver (Linton) for the Black Division squad.
“We’re going to encourage everybody to wear face masks,” Jones added. “All the coaches on the sidelines and all the volunteers will be masked.
“We’ve been in constant constant contact with Dr. [Darren] Brucken from the [Vigo County] Health Department to make sure we’re following protocols and doing things we’re supposed to do. We’ve been taking kids’ temperatures every day [at practice] and we’re going to be taking temperatures of everybody coming into the stadium.”
The annual WVFCA banquet had to be canceled this year, but players were provided a free boxed lunch at practice Friday.
Jones said several honors will be recognized during the evening, including winners of the Jay Barrett Foundation Memorial Scholarship Award, Wayne Stahley “Good Night Irene” Scholarship Award, Rene Foli Scholarship Award, Academic Scholarship Award and Outstanding Lineman Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.